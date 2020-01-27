Rocket League players on Mac and Linux get refunds after dropped support After notifying players on Mac and Linux that those platforms would no longer receive support for online play, Psyonix is making sure those affected can get refunds for the game.

Rocket League players on Mac and Linux have been less than thrilled since Psyonix announced it would be dropping multiplayer support for both versions.

Essentially, this meant that online modes would no longer be supported, but the game's other modes would be playable. Unfortunately, multiplayer is pretty much integral to the experience, and as such, the lack of online options all but crippled Rocket League.

When making plans to end support for the online modes for Mac and Linux, Psyonix had been planning to tell players to contact the company so they could get assistance in being refunded by Valve via Steam. Typically, you can only get a refund for a game if you play it less than two hours and play it within the last 40 days or so. It originally did not happen for players, leaving them pretty upset and angry that the process wasn't honored. Now, however, Psyonix is coming through.

"That process did not work as planned, and we’re sorry for the frustration this has caused for anyone involved," the company wrote via Reddit. "At this time, anyone who has played Rocket League on macOS or Linux can contact Valve about a refund for the base game, and the refund should go through."

To do so, you'll have to go start a ticket with Valve through Steam, or request a refund as you always would through the digital gaming platform. For your reason, make sure you indicate that Psyonix will be discontinuing support for the game, and you should be good to go.

Otherwise, if you're totally cool with playing the game offline, you don't have to do anything. You can keep it and enjoy the game's other selection of modes instead.