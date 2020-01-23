Rocket League is cutting support for Mac and Linux users If you're still rocking online play with Mac and Linux platforms, you'll have to migrate over to a different system soon.

Let's all pour one out for Rocket League players trying to get a multiplayer game going on macOS and Linux.

Starting this March, Psyonix will no longer support online multiplayer on either platform. The developer will drop a new patch that will eventually shutter online features. So you'll be left with playing local matches or split-screen with friends over if you're interested still doing all that. All of these changes were lined out in a support document from Psyonix itself.

According to Psyonix, the following will still be functional after the patch:

Local Matches

Split-Screen Play

Garage/Inventory (existing items will not be removed from your inventory)

Career Stats

Replays

Steam Workshop Maps (downloaded before the final patch)

Custom Training Packs (downloaded before the final patch)

As for these features, you can unfortunately kiss them goodbye:

Online Matchmaking

Private Matches

Tournaments

Rocket Pass

Item Shop / Esports Shop

In-Game Events

Friends List

Clubs

News Panel

New Custom Training Packs

New Steam Workshop Maps

Leaderboards

League Rankings

According to Psyonix, "it is no longer viable for us to maintain support for the macOS and Linux (SteamOS) platforms." So, essentially, they're going bye-bye. If you do play on either one of those systems to get your Rocket League fix in, you're going to have to switch over to something else soon.