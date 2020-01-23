New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Rocket League is cutting support for Mac and Linux users

If you're still rocking online play with Mac and Linux platforms, you'll have to migrate over to a different system soon.

Brittany Vincent
1

Let's all pour one out for Rocket League players trying to get a multiplayer game going on macOS and Linux.

Starting this March, Psyonix will no longer support online multiplayer on either platform. The developer will drop a new patch that will eventually shutter online features. So you'll be left with playing local matches or split-screen with friends over if you're interested still doing all that. All of these changes were lined out in a support document from Psyonix itself. 

According to Psyonix, the following will still be functional after the patch:

  • Local Matches
  • Split-Screen Play
  • Garage/Inventory (existing items will not be removed from your inventory)
  • Career Stats
  • Replays
  • Steam Workshop Maps (downloaded before the final patch)
  • Custom Training Packs (downloaded before the final patch)

As for these features, you can unfortunately kiss them goodbye:

  • Online Matchmaking
  • Private Matches
  • Tournaments
  • Rocket Pass
  • Item Shop / Esports Shop
  • In-Game Events
  • Friends List
  • Clubs
  • News Panel
  • New Custom Training Packs
  • New Steam Workshop Maps
  • Leaderboards
  • League Rankings

According to Psyonix, "it is no longer viable for us to maintain support for the macOS and Linux (SteamOS) platforms." So, essentially, they're going bye-bye. If you do play on either one of those systems to get your Rocket League fix in, you're going to have to switch over to something else soon.

