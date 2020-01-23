Rocket League is cutting support for Mac and Linux users
If you're still rocking online play with Mac and Linux platforms, you'll have to migrate over to a different system soon.
Let's all pour one out for Rocket League players trying to get a multiplayer game going on macOS and Linux.
Starting this March, Psyonix will no longer support online multiplayer on either platform. The developer will drop a new patch that will eventually shutter online features. So you'll be left with playing local matches or split-screen with friends over if you're interested still doing all that. All of these changes were lined out in a support document from Psyonix itself.
According to Psyonix, the following will still be functional after the patch:
- Local Matches
- Split-Screen Play
- Garage/Inventory (existing items will not be removed from your inventory)
- Career Stats
- Replays
- Steam Workshop Maps (downloaded before the final patch)
- Custom Training Packs (downloaded before the final patch)
As for these features, you can unfortunately kiss them goodbye:
- Online Matchmaking
- Private Matches
- Tournaments
- Rocket Pass
- Item Shop / Esports Shop
- In-Game Events
- Friends List
- Clubs
- News Panel
- New Custom Training Packs
- New Steam Workshop Maps
- Leaderboards
- League Rankings
According to Psyonix, "it is no longer viable for us to maintain support for the macOS and Linux (SteamOS) platforms." So, essentially, they're going bye-bye. If you do play on either one of those systems to get your Rocket League fix in, you're going to have to switch over to something else soon.
Brittany Vincent posted a new article, Rocket League is cutting support for Mac and Linux users