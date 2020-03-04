Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge trailer to be shown at Final Kombat It's not quite the new live-action Mortal Kombat movie yet, but animated feature Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge will have a red band trailer at Final Kombat.

Mortal Kombat is having a big weekend when Final Kombat brings the best players in the scene together to throw down on a tournament to end all tournaments in Mortal Kombat 11. It will also be when we get to see Spawn in action at long last. That’s not all though. NetherRealm Studios just revealed that upcoming animated feature Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge will showcase a red band trailer at the event for the first time.

NetherRealm Studios announced the trailer reveal for Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge at Final Kombat on the Mortal Kombat Twitter on March 4, 2020. Set to take place well before the events of the first Mortal Kombat, this animated film will explore the background of Hanzo Hasashi, leader of the Shirai Ryu and the man known more commonly as Scorpion. It goes into the death of Hanzo, his family, and his clan at the hands of Sub-Zero and his rivaling Lin Kuei clan. It will also go into his rebirth as a vengeful spirit serving Quan Chi, who enters the first Mortal Kombat tournament to find and kill Sub-Zero and avenge his family and clan.

It should be noted, this is not the live-action Mortal Kombat movie set to try to recapture the same magic of the 1995 film, which is slated to launch in 2021. Instead, this is another spinoff to wet your whistle. Though Scorpion’s tragic backstory and his rivalry with the original Sub-Zero (now Noob Saibot after Scorpion murdered him right back) has been told several times over in bits and pieces, we’ve never had a full dive into exactly what happened to make Scorpion the iconic Mortal Kombat character he would eventually become.

Final Kombat takes place on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Park West Theater in Chicago, Illinois. Stay tuned as tournament action and plenty of Mortal Kombat reveals go down this weekend and check out Shacknews' chat with Ed Boon to learn more about what Final Kombat means for the scene.