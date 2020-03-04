Half-Life: Alyx is a 'return to this world, not the end of it,' says Valve According to a recent interview with Valve Developer Robin Walker, Half-Life: Alyx may be considered a new era of the Half-Life franchise rather than a bookend.

Half-Life: Alyx is looking more and more like an amazing re-entry into arguably Valve’s flagship single-player franchise, even if it is VR. The game will be our first official return to battle with the Combine since Half-Life 2: Episode 2 in 2007. However, it leaves many wondering, will there be more or is this just a one-stop spinoff? Thankfully, it seems hopes of Half-Life 3 might still be alive. A recent interview with Valve revealed that Half-Life: Alyx is a “return to this world, not the end of it.”

On March 3, 2020, Game Informer posted an interview with Valve Developer Robin Walker. In the interview, it inevitably comes up whether or not Half-Life: Alyx means there will be more HL games - perhaps, at long last, Half-Life 3. To that, Walker answers optimistically.

“We absolutely see Half-Life: Alyx as our return to this world, not the end of it.”

Robin’s answer is maybe the most promising of any answer that has ever been given by Valve on the matter of Half-Life 3. Of course, it seems safe to say that Half-Life: Alyx is a huge part of the equation as Walker goes on to explain.

“Half-Life means a lot to us, and it's been incredibly rewarding to refamiliarize ourselves with its characters, setting, and mechanics,” Walker told GI. “There are Half-Life: Alyx team members who have been at Valve since Half-Life 2, and quite a few who go back to the original Half-Life. There are also people on the team for whom Half-Life: Alyx is their first time working on this series at all - and many of them certainly hope it's not the last.”

Is that to say Half-Life 3’s possible fate rides on the success or failure of Half-Life: Alyx? Many likely would find it a little absurd that a VR spinoff could determine the future development of the series, but the “many hope it’s not the last” line certainly seems to give Half-Life: Alyx a certain weight in that regard.

With Half-Life: Alyx set to launch on March 23, 2020, it will be interesting to see what the response is. After all, Half-Life 3 may be influenced by it.