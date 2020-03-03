New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Luigi's Mansion 3 scares up Multiplayer Pack Part 1 DLC today

Ghosts are good for surprises, if nothing else. But this is the good kind of surprise, as Luigi's Mansion 3 puts out its Multiplayer Pack Part 1 DLC today, nearly two months ahead of schedule.
Ozzie Mejia
5

It might have looked like Luigi was finished exploring that spooky hotel, but there's still more to do in Luigi's Mansion 3. On Tuesday, Nintendo announced that the game's first Multiplayer Pack was now available to everyone, expanding on the game's various multiplayer offerings.

Luigi's Mansion 3 DLC

Luigi's Mansion 3's multiplayer DLC was first announced near the end of December. Part 1 features three new costumes that Luigi can wear through the game's ScareScraper multiplayer, themed after some of the rooms that players explored over the course of the game's story. Once you've got your new duds, prepare to face off against new ghost types in ScareScraper. There's also the option to take a stroll over to ScreamPark and play through three new mini-games, pitting Team Luigi versus Team Gooigi.

Part 1 of the Luigi's Mansion 3 Multiplayer Pack comes ahead of its estimated April 30 release, which should help make the wait for some of Nintendo's other big releases a little bit easier. It also comes, coincidentally, on the three-year anniversary of the Nintendo Switch's release. You can pick it up now for $9.99 and also receive a bonus Flashlight Type-P for your Polterpup. This can be used in both multiplayer and Story Mode. As for Part 2 of the Luigi's Mansion Multiplayer Pack, that's expected to release before July 31 and will feature offerings similar to the ones seen today. If you've picked up Part 1, you'll also get Part 2 for no extra charge.

And if you've yet to play Luigi's Mansion 3 for yourself, we've got a full guide and walkthrough to assist you.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he's also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    March 3, 2020 5:40 PM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Luigi's Mansion 3 scares up Multiplayer Pack Part 1 DLC today

    • one random winner legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 3, 2020 7:26 PM

      Too bad it focuses on the worst aspect of that game, c'est la vie.

      • atom519 legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        March 3, 2020 7:29 PM

        You didn't care for Scarescraper online? I thought it was really well done and enjoyable.

        • one random winner legacy 10 years
          reply
          March 3, 2020 7:35 PM

          Every time I tried playing I'd get paired with morons who wouldn't step on the damn "all players plus their Goo version" button and we'd run out of time in the first or second room. Considering the lack of voice chat if they at least took uncooperative players into account that would've been nice.

          • atom519 legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            March 3, 2020 7:43 PM

            Ahh that's right we've discussed this before, seems I've just had much better luck in pubs than you. :( I will say half of my game time was with my brother so I'm sure that helps round out the team.

            Sucks, I haven't played in a while but have had a pretty great experience in the past.

