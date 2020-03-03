Luigi's Mansion 3 scares up Multiplayer Pack Part 1 DLC today Ghosts are good for surprises, if nothing else. But this is the good kind of surprise, as Luigi's Mansion 3 puts out its Multiplayer Pack Part 1 DLC today, nearly two months ahead of schedule.

It might have looked like Luigi was finished exploring that spooky hotel, but there's still more to do in Luigi's Mansion 3. On Tuesday, Nintendo announced that the game's first Multiplayer Pack was now available to everyone, expanding on the game's various multiplayer offerings.

Luigi's Mansion 3's multiplayer DLC was first announced near the end of December. Part 1 features three new costumes that Luigi can wear through the game's ScareScraper multiplayer, themed after some of the rooms that players explored over the course of the game's story. Once you've got your new duds, prepare to face off against new ghost types in ScareScraper. There's also the option to take a stroll over to ScreamPark and play through three new mini-games, pitting Team Luigi versus Team Gooigi.

Part 1 of the Luigi's Mansion 3 Multiplayer Pack comes ahead of its estimated April 30 release, which should help make the wait for some of Nintendo's other big releases a little bit easier. It also comes, coincidentally, on the three-year anniversary of the Nintendo Switch's release. You can pick it up now for $9.99 and also receive a bonus Flashlight Type-P for your Polterpup. This can be used in both multiplayer and Story Mode. As for Part 2 of the Luigi's Mansion Multiplayer Pack, that's expected to release before July 31 and will feature offerings similar to the ones seen today. If you've picked up Part 1, you'll also get Part 2 for no extra charge.

