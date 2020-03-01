Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend of posting. Please take a look.
Kirby rules
I got @lovelife_Jess the best Kirby plush in existence and she is HYPED pic.twitter.com/gPqGjLjgCZ— Tantalus @ ??? (@TheTantalus) March 2, 2020
Toad should stick to his day job.
Hero of Time
Sunday vibes pic.twitter.com/LnLkNp6sUc— Krysta Yang (@breath0air) March 1, 2020
Love to see it.
KK plays Toto's Africa
That was certainly something.
Amish/Gangsta's Paradise mashup
The Internet feeds on cover songs.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
Your resourcefulness in overcoming this trial speaks to the promise of a hero. https://t.co/HiNceLenBB #BreathoftheWild #DoitforShacknews @shacknews pic.twitter.com/WLgTdevAoA— Bryan Lefler (@skankcore) February 29, 2020
- GDC 2020 has officially been postponed
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pax East 2020 hands-on preview
- 7 things we want in Red Dead Online
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for March,18 2020 Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Weekend Discussion - March 1, 2020