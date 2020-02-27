Granblue Fantasy Versus has been confirmed for a PC release in March Cygames has confirmed that Granblue Fantasy Versus will be coming to Steam worldwide shortly after the PlayStation 4 North American launch.

Those looking to play the upcoming Granblue Fantasy Versus fighter from Arc System Works and Cygames outside of PlayStation 4 are in luck. The game is coming to PC worldwide, as recently confirmed by Cygames.

Cygames made the announcement of the PC version of Granblue Fantasy Versus via the GBVS Twitter on February 27, 2020. Following the North American release of Granblue Fantasy Versus on March 3, 2020, GBVS will also launch on Steam worldwide on March 13, 2020, just a little over a week later. Unfortunately, there will be no crossplay between PlayStation 4 and PC versions at this time, and a code that would provide bonuses to be used with the Granblue Fantasy mobile game will not be available via the Steam version of the game. Even so, PC players will be able to enjoy everything Granblue Fantasy Versus has to offer and the Season Pass that will bring further characters to the game should be available soon after as well.

Granblue Fantasy Versus is slated to launch worldwide on Steam as opposed to the delayed regional launch on PS4.

Granblue Fantasy Versus came out of the gate swinging for its time out in Japan where it launched on March 6, 2020. Its first week sales in Japan topped the debuts of nearly every other popular modern fighting game, including Street Fighter 5, Tekken 7, and Dragon Ball FighterZ. This is likely due in part to fans of the mobile RPG getting in on the action, and the aforementioned bonus that offered rewards in the mobile game. That said, Granblue Fantasy Versus is also quite the gorgeous looking fighter, bringing Arc System Works’ trademark style and flair to make the Granblue Fantasy roster an incredible crew of fighters.

It’s a shame that the bonus that linked to rewards on the mobile game won’t be extended to PC, and we’d love to see eventual crossplay in the game, but at least the latter can be added later if there’s enough demand. Granblue Fantasy Versus launches on PlayStation 4 on March 3, 2020 and PC on March 13, 2020, one of the topline fighters of the 2020 gaming calendar.