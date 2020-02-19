Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass 2 DLC will be the last Smash Bros Director Masahiro Sakurai says that once the second season pass is done for Smash Bros Ultimate, there is no plan for further DLC.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate has a lot of new content ahead of it in the coming year. With the announcement of Fighters Pass 2, we’re going to get another six characters on top of the already massive roster and six fighters we have from the Fighters Pass 1 DLC. What comes after that is a long way off, but Super Smash Bros Director Masahiro Sakurai still spoke to it, claiming there is no plan for additional DLC content on Smash Ultimate after Fighters Pass 2.

Masahiro Sakurai shared his thoughts on Smash Ultimate after Fighters Pass 2 in a recent interview with Famitsu posted on February 19, 2020, as reported by Ryokutya. According to the interview, Sakurai again alleged that the choices for the DLC in Fighters Pass 2 are at Nintendo’s discretion (Sakurai recently revealed he has little say in the DLC choices). However, Sakurai also revealed that there are no more plans for DLC after Fighters Pass 2 is complete.

Smash Bros Ultimate Fighters Pass 2 is expected to be entirely launched by December 31, 2021. We've got a long window ahead of us, so there's no telling what happens next in the next couple years.

Roughly translated, Sakurai claimed that once Fighters Pass 2 is done, the work on Smash Ultimate will be as well.

“The breakdown of the six [fighters] has been decided and there is no plan to make more,” Sakurai said. “In other words, when we put out these six fighters, the work of Smash Ultimate is finally finished.”

Sakurai went on to say that the work on Super Smash Bros Ultimate may not be the last of the series, but there won’t be any plans for anything post-Fighter Pass 2 anytime soon.

“I can't say that there is no possibility that the Smash Bros series will continue. I and the people in charge of Nintendo have no idea about the future.”

Fighters Pass 2 will be going for a long time. With six DLC characters planned throughout the coming year, there’s plenty of fresh content on the way for Smash Ultimate. Even so, it would seem Sakarai may be done with Smash for a bit following the end of the second season of DLC.

