Griffin Gear - The Witcher 3 The Griffin Gear, which includes the Griffin Steel Sword, Griffin Silver Sword, and Griffin armor, is a powerful set of gear which can be unlock in Velen in The Witcher 3.

The Griffin Gear is the second set of unique and powerful armor and weapons you can unlock in The Witcher 3. This set contains two swords, one steel and one silver, as well as a full set of armor. As the name would suggest, this is a Griffin-inspired set, and acquiring it begins by getting the quest, Scavenger Hunt: Griffin School Gear.

The Griffin Gear is found during the side quest, Scavenger Hunt: Griffin School Gear. This is another of the Scavenger Hunt quest, much like the Serpentine Gear and its Viper School Gear quest. This quest can be unlocked as soon as you reach Velen, technically the third area in The Witcher 3.

To get this quest, you will need to find one of three items from the collection, the Griffin Steel Sword, Griffin Silver Sword, or Griffin Armor. The steps for this quest are as follows:

Find all the diagrams to the Griffin School witcher gear

Read the brother-in-law’s notes

Search the lord’s castle

Search the witcher George’s grave

Search the ruins of the fortress by the lighthouse

Read the craftsman’s notes

Read George’s notes

Griffin Steel Sword

The Griffin Steel Sword diagram is found at the top of a tower at Hindhold. This area is north of the Hanged Man’s Tree, the first area you visit in Velen.

As you approach the tower, you will encounter a few Endrega Warriors and Endrega Workers. At the top of the tower are a few harpies which can be killed by first shooting them with a crossbow bolt, then attacking them with a silver sword.

Search the room at the top of the tower to find a skeleton beside a chest. The diagram is on the skeleton, along with a note.

Griffin Silver Sword

The Diagram: Griffin Silver Sword is located at a destroyed lighthouse in the northwest of Velen. This is above the isolated shack and Heatherton locations. The tower is guarded by a Level 14 Wyvern, so expect some resistance.

In terms of actually getting the gear, you will need to gain access to the tower – which is difficult as the drawbridge is raised. There is hidden cave in the water which acts as another entrance into the tower. Be careful, as the water is brimming with Drowners. The cave is on the southeast side of the lighthouse island.

Once inside the lighthouse, climb to the top to find the drawbridge mechanism. The door you exit has a ladder beside it which leads up to a storage area. The Griffin Silver Sword schematic is in the chest.

Griffin armor

The Griffin armor is found just northwest of Downwarren, in the Dragonslayer’s Grotto. This cave is filled with Wraiths and even an Ekimmara. This will be a bit of a challenge, so consider leveling up to an appropriate level before attempting. Once the cave is clear, go up the stairs and open the chest beside the stone sarcophagus.

After you've collected the Griffin Steel Sword, Griffin Silver Sword, and Griffin armor, you will have completed Scavenger Hunt: Griffin School Gear. Now just head to a blacksmith that can craft it, and you'll be ready to face even stronger foes.