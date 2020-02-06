Leon and Claire Resident Evil armor - Monster Hunter World Learn how to unlock the Leon and Claire Resident Evil armor in Monster Hunter World by taking on a Master Rank 20 Event quest.

Leon and Claire have made their way from the world of Resident Evil to the lands of Monster Hunter World in an update that went live on consoles months ago, but just landed on PC today. This update, 11.50.00 on Steam, brings a Master Rank Event quest players can complete to unlock some unique Resident Evil gear in Monster Hunter World.

Leon and Claire armor

To unlock the Leon and Claire armor in Monster Hunter World, players will need to collect S.T.A.R.S. Badge material from a Mater Rank Event quest called RE: Return of the Bioweapon. This is a 5-star slaying quest, but it requires that players be Master Rank 20 in order to launch or join it. The target of the quest is a Blackveil Vaal Hazak, and it’s important to know how to counter its inflictions and ailments.

Successful completion of this quest will award players with the S.T.A.R.S. Badge, and potentially several of them. These can then be taken to the Smithy to craft various Resident Evil gear but, be warned, it may be necessary to grind the RE: Return of the Bioweapon quest several times to get enough material to do all the crafting.

6 x Leon Alpha + (Master Rank)

6 x Claire Alpha + (Master Rank)

1 x R.P.D. Pendant

1 x Umbrella Pendant

1 x The Tofu Survivor Pendant

The S.T.A.R.S. Badge can also be used to fulfill two Delivery quests in Monster Hunter World.

1 x Type To Safe Your Life

1 x Good Ol’ Item Box

Now that you know how to get the Leon and Clair Resident Evil armor, be sure to visit our Monster Hunter World strategy guide. We’re always updating it with new guides and information to help you have success on the hunt.