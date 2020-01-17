Charms and resistances to inflictions - Monster Hunter World Beasts in Monster Hunter World can inflict blights and ailments on players. We'll show you how to counter each Monster with charms and resistances.

One of the most important things to know before going on a hunt in Monster Hunter World is what sort of ailment or blight a monster inflicts. It’s fine to know what type of damage you should output yourself but staying healthy means avoiding whatever hellish doom the monster can inflict on you. In this guide, we’ll look at the blights and ailments dealt by each monster, as well as how you can counter each one with charms and jewels.

Monster blights and ailment inflictions

It’s important to note that there are multiple ways to counter blights and ailments inflicted by monsters in Monster Hunter World. Collecting all mantles in Monster Hunter World can temporarily protect you, but the most effective counter to a blight or ailment dealt by a monster is a charm. Charms can give you permanent protection from blights and ailments and allow you to use your mantles and jewels for other purposes. In the table we put together blow, which we owe a shout out to the Monster Hunter World wiki for, we’ll only be using charms and resistance numbers, not mantles.

Monster Infliction 1 Infliction 2 Counter 1 Counter 2 Acidic Glavenus Defense Down N/A Guard Charm 3 Iron Skin 3 Ancient Leshen Bleeding N/A Bleed Charm 3 Bleeding Resistance 3 Anjanath Fire N/A N/A Fire Resistance 3 Azure Rathalos Fireblight Poison Fire Charm 3 Poison Charm 3 Banbaro (HR) Iceblight N/A Ice Charm 3 Ice Resistance 3 Barioth Ice/Water/Fire Blight N/A Blight Charm 3 Blight Resistance 3 Barroth Waterblight N/A Water Charm 3 Water Resistance 3 Bazelgeuse Fireblight N/A Fire Charm 3 Fire Resistance 3 Behemoth Thunder Fire Thunder Charm 3 Fire Charm 3 Beotodus Iceblight N/A Ice Charm 3 Ice Resistance 3 Black Diablos N/A N/A N/A N/A Blackveil Vaal Hazak Effluvial Buildup N/A Miasma Charm 1 Effluvia Resistance 3 Brachydios Blastscourge N/A Blast Charm 3 Blast Resistance 3 Brute Tigrex Fireblight Waterblight Fire Charm 3 Water Charm 3 Coral Pukei-Pukei Waterblight N/A Water Charm 3 Water Resistance 3 Deviljho Dragonblight N/A Dragon Charm 3 Dragon Resistance 3 Diablos Stun (Roar) N/A Stun Charm 3 Earplugs 6 Dodogama N/A N/A N/A N/A Ebony Odogaron Bleeding Dragonblight Bleed Charm 3 Dragon Charm 3 Fulgur Anjanath Thunderblight N/A Thunder Charm 3 Thunder Resistance 3 Glavenus Fireblight N/A Fire Charm 3 Fire Resistance 3 Gold Rathian Fireblight Poison Fire Charm 3 Poison Charm 3 Great Girros Paralysis N/A Paralysis Charm 3 Paralysis Resistance 3 Great Jagras N/A N/A N/A N/A Jyuratodus Waterblight N/A Water Charm 3 Water Resistance 3 Kirin Thunderblight N/A Thunder Charm 3 Thunder Resistance 3 Kulu-Ya-Ku N/A N/A N/A N/A Kulve Taroth Fire N/A Fire Charm 3 Fire Resistance 3 Kushala Daora N/A N/A Windproof Charm 3 Windproof 5 Lavasioth Fire N/A Fire Charm 3 Fire Resistance 3 Legiana Iceblight N/A Ice Charm 3 Ice Resistance 3 Leshen Bleeding N/A Bleed Charm 3 Bleeding Resistance 3 Lunastra Fire N/A Fire Charm 3 Fire Resistance 3 Namielle Waterblight Thunderblight Blight Charm 3 Nargacuga Bleeding N/A Bleed Charm 3 Bleeding Resistance 3 Nergigante N/A N/A N/A N/A Nightshade Paolumu Sleep N/A Sleep Charm 3 Sleep Resistance 3 Odogaron Bleeding N/A Bleed Charm 3 Bleeding Resistance 3 Paolumu N/A N/A Windproof Charm 3 Windproof 5 Pink Rathian Fire Poison Fire Charm 3 Poison Charm 3 Pukei-Pukei Poison N/A Poison Charm 3 Poison Resistance 3 Radobaan N/A N/A N/A N/A Rajang Thunderblight N/A Thunder Charm 3 Thunder Resistance 3 Rathalos Fire Poison Fire Charm 3 Poison Charm 3 Rathian Fireblight Poison Fire Charm 3 Poison Charm 3 Ruiner Nergigante Bleeding N/A Bleed Charm 3 Bleeding Resistance 3 Safi'jiiva Fire Dragon Fire Charm 3 Dragon Charm 3 Savage Deviljho Dragon N/A Dragon Charm 3 N/A Scarred Yian Garuga Fireblight Poison Fire Charm 3 Poison Charm 3 Seething Bazelgeuse Fireblight Blastblight Blight Charm 3 N/A Shara Ishvalda Stun N/A Stun Charm 3 Stun Resistance 3 Shrieking Legiana Iceblight N/A Ice Charm 3 Ice Resistance 3 Silver Rathalos Fireblight Poison Fire Charm 3 Poison Charm 3 Stygian Zinogre Dragonblight N/A Dragon Charm 3 Dragon Resistance 3 Teostra Fireblight Blastblight Blight Charm 3 N/A Tigrex Iceblight Waterblight Blight Charm 3 Ice/Water Charm 3 Tobi-Kadachi Thunderblight N/A Thunder Charm 3 Thunder Resistance 3 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Stun N/A Stun Charm 3 Stun Resistance 3 Uragaan Fireblight Sleep Fire Charm 3 Sleep Charm 3 Vaal Hazak Effluvia N/A Miasma Charm 1 Effluvia Resistance 3 Velkhana Iceblight N/A Ice Charm 3 Ice Resistance 3 Viper Tobi-Kadachi Poison Paralysis Poison Charm 3 Paralysis Charm 3 Xeno'jiiva Fireblight Dragonblight Blight Charm 3 Clearmind Charm Yian Garuga Fireblight Poison Fire Charm 3 Poison Charm 3 Zinogre Thunderblight N/A Thunder Charm 3 Thunder Resistance 3 Zorah Magdaros Fireblight N/A Fire Charm 3 Fire Resistance 3

Below are some notes to keep in mind, mostly because they didn’t fit neatly into a table but are worth keeping in mind:

Any blight can be countered with Blight Resistance. This works in the form of Blight Charm 3 or by using jewels to reach Blight Resistance 3. For example, if a monster inflicts Fireblight, you can counter this with the Fire Charm 3, or with the Blight Charm 3. You could also use jewels to reach Fire Resistance 3 or Blight Resistance 3. Blight Charm 3 is useful if a monster can apply multiple blights to you.

Most charms are made up of a Resistance. For example, Fire Charm 3 gives the benefit of Fire Resistance 3. However, if you cannot craft the Fire Charm 3 (or any other charm for that matter), you could use jewels to reach Fire Resistance 3 by slotting them into your gear. Ebony Odogaron can inflict Dragonblight and Bleeding. You could use Dragon Charm 3, then reach Bleed Resistance 3 through jewels.

