Charms and resistances to inflictions - Monster Hunter World

Beasts in Monster Hunter World can inflict blights and ailments on players. We'll show you how to counter each Monster with charms and resistances.
One of the most important things to know before going on a hunt in Monster Hunter World is what sort of ailment or blight a monster inflicts. It’s fine to know what type of damage you should output yourself but staying healthy means avoiding whatever hellish doom the monster can inflict on you. In this guide, we’ll look at the blights and ailments dealt by each monster, as well as how you can counter each one with charms and jewels.
Monster blights and ailment inflictions
It’s important to note that there are multiple ways to counter blights and ailments inflicted by monsters in Monster Hunter World. Collecting all mantles in Monster Hunter World can temporarily protect you, but the most effective counter to a blight or ailment dealt by a monster is a charm. Charms can give you permanent protection from blights and ailments and allow you to use your mantles and jewels for other purposes. In the table we put together blow, which we owe a shout out to the Monster Hunter World wiki for, we’ll only be using charms and resistance numbers, not mantles.
|Monster
|Infliction 1
|Infliction 2
|Counter 1
|Counter 2
|Acidic Glavenus
|Defense Down
|N/A
|Guard Charm 3
|Iron Skin 3
|Ancient Leshen
|Bleeding
|N/A
|Bleed Charm 3
|Bleeding Resistance 3
|Anjanath
|Fire
|N/A
|N/A
|Fire Resistance 3
|Azure Rathalos
|Fireblight
|Poison
|Fire Charm 3
|Poison Charm 3
|Banbaro (HR)
|Iceblight
|N/A
|Ice Charm 3
|Ice Resistance 3
|Barioth
|Ice/Water/Fire Blight
|N/A
|Blight Charm 3
|Blight Resistance 3
|Barroth
|Waterblight
|N/A
|Water Charm 3
|Water Resistance 3
|Bazelgeuse
|Fireblight
|N/A
|Fire Charm 3
|Fire Resistance 3
|Behemoth
|Thunder
|Fire
|Thunder Charm 3
|Fire Charm 3
|Beotodus
|Iceblight
|N/A
|Ice Charm 3
|Ice Resistance 3
|Black Diablos
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Blackveil Vaal Hazak
|Effluvial Buildup
|N/A
|Miasma Charm 1
|Effluvia Resistance 3
|Brachydios
|Blastscourge
|N/A
|Blast Charm 3
|Blast Resistance 3
|Brute Tigrex
|Fireblight
|Waterblight
|Fire Charm 3
|Water Charm 3
|Coral Pukei-Pukei
|Waterblight
|N/A
|Water Charm 3
|Water Resistance 3
|Deviljho
|Dragonblight
|N/A
|Dragon Charm 3
|Dragon Resistance 3
|Diablos
|Stun (Roar)
|N/A
|Stun Charm 3
|Earplugs 6
|Dodogama
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Ebony Odogaron
|Bleeding
|Dragonblight
|Bleed Charm 3
|Dragon Charm 3
|Fulgur Anjanath
|Thunderblight
|N/A
|Thunder Charm 3
|Thunder Resistance 3
|Glavenus
|Fireblight
|N/A
|Fire Charm 3
|Fire Resistance 3
|Gold Rathian
|Fireblight
|Poison
|Fire Charm 3
|Poison Charm 3
|Great Girros
|Paralysis
|N/A
|Paralysis Charm 3
|Paralysis Resistance 3
|Great Jagras
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Jyuratodus
|Waterblight
|N/A
|Water Charm 3
|Water Resistance 3
|Kirin
|Thunderblight
|N/A
|Thunder Charm 3
|Thunder Resistance 3
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Kulve Taroth
|Fire
|N/A
|Fire Charm 3
|Fire Resistance 3
|Kushala Daora
|N/A
|N/A
|Windproof Charm 3
|Windproof 5
|Lavasioth
|Fire
|N/A
|Fire Charm 3
|Fire Resistance 3
|Legiana
|Iceblight
|N/A
|Ice Charm 3
|Ice Resistance 3
|Leshen
|Bleeding
|N/A
|Bleed Charm 3
|Bleeding Resistance 3
|Lunastra
|Fire
|N/A
|Fire Charm 3
|Fire Resistance 3
|Namielle
|Waterblight
|Thunderblight
|Blight Charm 3
|Nargacuga
|Bleeding
|N/A
|Bleed Charm 3
|Bleeding Resistance 3
|Nergigante
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Nightshade Paolumu
|Sleep
|N/A
|Sleep Charm 3
|Sleep Resistance 3
|Odogaron
|Bleeding
|N/A
|Bleed Charm 3
|Bleeding Resistance 3
|Paolumu
|N/A
|N/A
|Windproof Charm 3
|Windproof 5
|Pink Rathian
|Fire
|Poison
|Fire Charm 3
|Poison Charm 3
|Pukei-Pukei
|Poison
|N/A
|Poison Charm 3
|Poison Resistance 3
|Radobaan
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rajang
|Thunderblight
|N/A
|Thunder Charm 3
|Thunder Resistance 3
|Rathalos
|Fire
|Poison
|Fire Charm 3
|Poison Charm 3
|Rathian
|Fireblight
|Poison
|Fire Charm 3
|Poison Charm 3
|Ruiner Nergigante
|Bleeding
|N/A
|Bleed Charm 3
|Bleeding Resistance 3
|Safi'jiiva
|Fire
|Dragon
|Fire Charm 3
|Dragon Charm 3
|Savage Deviljho
|Dragon
|N/A
|Dragon Charm 3
|N/A
|Scarred Yian Garuga
|Fireblight
|Poison
|Fire Charm 3
|Poison Charm 3
|Seething Bazelgeuse
|Fireblight
|Blastblight
|Blight Charm 3
|N/A
|Shara Ishvalda
|Stun
|N/A
|Stun Charm 3
|Stun Resistance 3
|Shrieking Legiana
|Iceblight
|N/A
|Ice Charm 3
|Ice Resistance 3
|Silver Rathalos
|Fireblight
|Poison
|Fire Charm 3
|Poison Charm 3
|Stygian Zinogre
|Dragonblight
|N/A
|Dragon Charm 3
|Dragon Resistance 3
|Teostra
|Fireblight
|Blastblight
|Blight Charm 3
|N/A
|Tigrex
|Iceblight
|Waterblight
|Blight Charm 3
|Ice/Water Charm 3
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Thunderblight
|N/A
|Thunder Charm 3
|Thunder Resistance 3
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku
|Stun
|N/A
|Stun Charm 3
|Stun Resistance 3
|Uragaan
|Fireblight
|Sleep
|Fire Charm 3
|Sleep Charm 3
|Vaal Hazak
|Effluvia
|N/A
|Miasma Charm 1
|Effluvia Resistance 3
|Velkhana
|Iceblight
|N/A
|Ice Charm 3
|Ice Resistance 3
|Viper Tobi-Kadachi
|Poison
|Paralysis
|Poison Charm 3
|Paralysis Charm 3
|Xeno'jiiva
|Fireblight
|Dragonblight
|Blight Charm 3
|Clearmind Charm
|Yian Garuga
|Fireblight
|Poison
|Fire Charm 3
|Poison Charm 3
|Zinogre
|Thunderblight
|N/A
|Thunder Charm 3
|Thunder Resistance 3
|Zorah Magdaros
|Fireblight
|N/A
|Fire Charm 3
|Fire Resistance 3
Below are some notes to keep in mind, mostly because they didn’t fit neatly into a table but are worth keeping in mind:
- Any blight can be countered with Blight Resistance. This works in the form of Blight Charm 3 or by using jewels to reach Blight Resistance 3. For example, if a monster inflicts Fireblight, you can counter this with the Fire Charm 3, or with the Blight Charm 3. You could also use jewels to reach Fire Resistance 3 or Blight Resistance 3. Blight Charm 3 is useful if a monster can apply multiple blights to you.
- Most charms are made up of a Resistance. For example, Fire Charm 3 gives the benefit of Fire Resistance 3. However, if you cannot craft the Fire Charm 3 (or any other charm for that matter), you could use jewels to reach Fire Resistance 3 by slotting them into your gear. Ebony Odogaron can inflict Dragonblight and Bleeding. You could use Dragon Charm 3, then reach Bleed Resistance 3 through jewels.
Now that you've got a comprehensive list of monsters and the charms needed to counter them, visit our Monster Hunter World strategy guide for more.
