Monster Hunter World - All Mantles Learn how to unlock all mantles in Monster Hunter: World, giving you an edge against the toughest monsters out there.

Monster Hunter: World is more than just upgrading weapons, crafting armor, and slaying monsters. There are also useful pieces of equipment to collect, such as the mantles. These poncho-looking items offer unique effects that can boost different elements of your game, so getting your hands on all of them is a good idea, especially if you want to improve a certain aspect of your playstyle.

How to Get More Mantles

Mantles are rewarded for reaching certain milestones throughout the campaign and for completing tasks for various vendors. You can only equip one mantle at a time to begin, but eventually you'll unlock the use of two. Each mantle can be used an unlimited number of times during a hunt, but they do have lengthy cooldowns. With the introduction of the Iceborne DLC, mantles received a bit of a makeover. Most can now be upgraded to include slots for jewels to enhance your character build.

Ghillie Mantle

The Ghillie Mantle will be the first one you receive in Monster Hunter: World, and it’s earned after you unlock the botanist research center in Astera. The Ghillie Mantle, as its name suggests, conceals you from enemy view temporarily, preventing monsters from spotting you. The effect expires if you perform an attack or take damage, but is extremely useful if you want to transport an egg back to a campsite or need some breathing room during a fight. The Ghillie Mantle + is unlocked by completing a 2-star (unlocks at Master Rank 2) Optional quest called Ice Catch! This upgrade comes with two slots for level-3 jewels, giving hunters even more options for their ideal build.

Glider Mantle

The Glider Mantle is unlocked after you first venture into the Coral Highlands. This mantle increases jump air time and grants the power to ride strong winds while also making it easier to mount monsters. While this is helpful in getting around Coral Highlands and jumping on monsters, it’s not as useful as some of the other mantles in Monster Hunter World. The Glider Mantle + is unlocked by completing a 3-star (unlocks at Master Rank 11) Optional quest called Red and Black Aces. it comes with two level-4 jewel slots.

Vitality Mantle

You will receive the Vitality Mantle after completing the assignment quest Into the Bowels of the Vale, which tasks you with killing the Odogaron in the Rotten Vale. Speak with the field team leader to receive this mantle upon your return to Astera. The Vitality mantle negates a fixed amount of damage, after which the effect expires. This means that you are completely invulnerable while the mantle absorbs a set amount of damage. It can withstand the dive bomb from Nergigante, making it a must-equip when facing off against that particular elder dragon. The Vitality Mantle + is unlocked by completing a 1-star (unlocks at Master Rank 4) Optional quest called This Here's Big Horn Country! The upgrade includes a level-4 jewel slot and a level-2 jewel slot.

Bandit Mantle

The Bandit Mantle can be earned by completing the Optional quest called Redefining the ‘Power Couple', which is an armory quest that tasks you with killing a Rathian and a Rathalos within 50 minutes in the Ancient Forest. This mantle causes monsters to drop rare trade-in items when you attack them. These trade-in items can be sold to make Zenny fast at the provisions section of Astera. The Bandit Mantle + requires hunters to complete a quest called A Nasty Flesh Wound, a 3-star Optional quest that unlocks at Master Rank 12. This upgrade includes two slots, one for a level-3 jewel and one for a level-1 jewel.

Waterproof Mantle

The Waterproof Mantle can be unlocked after you gain access to the high rank quests and armor. Once you've reached this section of the game, you can earn the mantle by completing the delivery quest for the armory titled Armory R&D: Waterproofing, which requires killing a high rank Jyuratodus for its scales and fins. This mantle reduces water damage, nullifies Waterblight, reduces mobility restrictions in muck, and negates them entirely for deep water. The Waterproof Mantle + is earned by completing a 2-star Optional (unlocks at Master Rank 6) quest called Put That Red Cup Away. The upgrade comes with two slots, each capable of holding a level-2 jewel.

Iceproof Mantle

The Iceproof mantle is unlocked by completing the Armory R&D: Weatherizing Optional quest. This quest tasks you with hunting High Rank Paolumu for their drops. The Iceproof mantle reduces ice damage and nullifies Iceblight. the Iceproof Mantle + is obtained by completing the 4-star Optional (unlocks at Master Rank 16) quest called Duet of Rine. This upgrade adds two slots to the mantle, each capble of holding a level-2 jewel.

Challenger Mantle

To unlock the Challenger Mantle you will need to complete the The Red and Blue Crew in Monster Hunter World. This is an Optional quest (7-star) that requires you to hunt a Rathalos and Azure Rathalos in the Ancient Forest. You can kill or capture the monsters, giving you all the options you need for completion. The Challenger Mantle will cause monsters to attack you, making them easier to lure. This could be used to save stunned teammates, or to lure a monster into a trap. The mantle expires as soon as you are attacked. The Challenger Mantle + is unlocked by completing a 3-star Optional (unlocks at Master Rank 11) quest called Runnin', Rollin', and Weepin'. The upgrade adds two slots to the mantle, each capable of holding a 3-star jewel.

Rocksteady Mantle

The quest to unlock the Rocksteady Mantle becomes available after defeating three different tempered elder dragons. The quest is called A Summons from Below. The Rocksteady Mantle eliminates damage reactions, prevents wind effects, protects your healing, and grants tremor resistance. You also receive less damage from attacks. The Rocksteady Mantle + is earned by completing a 4-star Optional (unlocks at Master Rank 17) quest called Piercing Black. This upgrade adds two slots, each able to hold a 1-star jewel.

Fireproof Mantle

The Fireproof Mantle is earned by completing an optional quest called The Fiery Convergence (7-star). This quest, however, isn't unlocked until you complete an optional quest called The Sleeping Sylvan Queen (6-star). The Fireproof Mantle will reduce fire damage, nullifies Fireblight and Blastblight, and prevents damage from hot environments. It's particularily useful fighting in the lava areas of the Elder's Recess, although Cool Drink also helps with that. The Fireproof Mantle + can be earned by completing a 3-star Optional (Master Rank 11) quest called Festival of Explosions! The upgrade will provide two slots that each hold a level-2 jewel.

Thunderproof Mantle

Getting your hands on the Thunderproof Mantle is as easy as finishing the Optional quest Gone in a Flash (4-star). Unfortunately, there are several other Optional quests that act as prerequisites to that one:

Snatch the Snatcher (2-star)

Landing the Landslide Wyvern (3-star)

White Monster for a White Coat (4-star)

Man's Best Friend (5-star)

Bazelgeuse in the Field of Fire (7-star)

Gone in a Flash (4-star)

The Thunderpoof Mantle is a must-own for Kirin fights in Monster Hunter World, as it removes the debuffs from Krin's attacks. Basically, you don't need to abuse Nulberry if you're wearing this mantle. Thunderpoof Mantle + is unlocked by completing a 4-star Optional (unlocks at Master Rank 16) quest called Trap the Thunder Jaw. This upgrade adds two slots that can each carry a single level-2 jewel.

Impact Mantle

The Impact Mantle can be unlocked by first completing five level-1 tempered monster hunts (a late-game type of monster in Monster Hunter World), at which point you will receive the quest Showdown: The Muck and the Maul (9-star). The Impact Mantle adds a Stun effect to most of your attacks, or increases the power of your Stun effects. It knocks monsters down, basically. The Impact Mantle + is obtained by completing a 6-star Optional (unlocks at Master Rank 125) quest called Hymn of Moon and Sun. It adds two slots to the mantle, one which will hold a leve-3 jewel and one that can hold a level-2 jewel.

Apothecary Mantle

To unlock the Apothecary Mantle, you will need to research 10 monsters to their maximum level (which increases when you unlock high rank content) and then complete an Optional quest called A Portent of Disaster (8-star). When equipped, the Apothecary Mantle increases the chances your attacks will trigger a status effect when it is built up. The Apothecary Mantle + can be unlocked by completing a 5-star Optional (unlocks at Master Rank 19) quest called The Tyrant's Banquet. It adds two slots, one that holds a level-3 jewel and one that holds a level-2 jewel.

Evasion Mantle

The Evasion Mantle is unlocked by first completing five different threat level-2 tempered monster hunts. The next step is to finish the Optional quest New World Sky, New World Flower (9-star). The Evasion Mantle increases the invulnerability window while evading (rolling/dodging) and grants a temporary attack boost for evading a monster attack at the very last moment. This is perfect for those hunters who live life on the edge and want to be rewarded for their precision. The Evasion Mantle + is unlocked by completing a 3-star Optional (unlocks at Master Rank 12) quest called Proud White Knight. The upgrade adds two slots, each able to hold a level-2 jewel.

Immunity Mantle

The Immunity Mantle is likely going to be one of the last mantles you unlock, as it requires you to completely research 15 different large monsters. With this completed, finish the Optional quest A Blaze on the Sand (8-star) to earn your new poncho. The Immunity Mantle removes and nullifies all abnormal status effects while it lasts. The Immunity Mantle + is gained by completing 5-star Optional (unlocks at Master Rank 19) quest called It's the Afterlife for Me. This upgrade adds two slots, one that holds a level-3 jewel and one that holds a level-2 jewel.

Assassin's Hood Mantle

The Assassin's Hood Mantle is unlocked by completing the Delivery quest, Specialized Tool: Assassin's Hood. This quest requires Senu's Feather from the Event quest SDF: Silent, Deadly, and Fierce. The Assassin's Hood mantle will increase your movement speed while also decreasing the time it takes to hide. It also boosts damage to any monster you catch by surprise, and then the mantle's effect ends. There is no Assassin's Hood Mantle + to unlock.

Dragonproof Mantle

The Dragonproof Mantle is unlocked by completing the quest, Old World Monster in New World (6-star). Play through the mission until you find the Deviljho, one of the Brute Wyverns in Monster Hunter: World. After this, you will need to finish the Special Assignment, The Food Chain Dominator (7-star). The Dragonproof Mantle has three main effects: reduces Dragon damage, nullifies Dragonblight, and increase the Dragon effects of your weapon. The Dragonproof Mantle + is unlocked by completing a Delivery quest called Technician's Temperament, which requires 1 x Teostra Fellwing and 1 x Daora Fellwing. This upgrade adds two slots, one that holds a level-2 jewel and one that holds a level-1 jewel.

Temporal Mantle

To unlock the Temporal Mantle, you will need to complete a series of quests, starting with Teostra the Infernal (8-star). Following this are three Special Assignments: The Blazing Sun (8-star), Pandora's Arena (8-star), and No Remorse, No Surrender (8-star). The Temporal Mantle has an especially appealing effect for those that struggle with the timing of dodges, it nullifies damage by automatically evading. The Temporal Mantle + is gained by completing a 6-star Optional (unlocks at Master Rank 150) quest called Divine Surge. This upgrade adds two slots, each holding a level-1 jewel.

Other Mantle Equipment – Smokers

Aside from the sweet poncho-mantles you can earn in Monster Hunter World, you can also unlock other pieces of equipment for use in the mantle slot. These are boosters that have a small area-of-effect that offer short-term buffs.

Health Booster

The Health Booster places a smoker that gradually restores the health of anyone standing in it. This is a handy tool if you run out of potions or if your Vigorwasp palico gadget is on cooldown. An excellent choice if you can't think of another mantle or booster that should take its spot. This one is unlocked after your first encounter with Zorah-Magdaros. To get the Health Booster +, players must encounter or fight a Master Rank Pink Rathian. They must then complete the 2-star Optional (unlocks at Master Rank 4) quest called Fool's Mate, or 2-star Optional (unlocks at Master Rank 6) quest, A Queen at Heart. Players must also complete the 2-star Optional (unlocks at Master Rank 6) quest Pink Power Grab. Finally, players must complete a 2-star Optional (unlocks at Master Rank 6) quest called Fiesty Girl Talk.

Cleanser Booster

Complete the Optional quest On Nightmare’s Wings (4-star), and then head to the armory and speak with the lady there to receive the Cleanser Booster. This piece of equipment places a smoker that removes any abnormal status effects and elemental blights. It's a must-have for fighting in the Rotten Vale, as it will allow you and your team to cleanse yourself of the nonsense poison there. The Cleanser Booster + is unlocked by completing the 2-start Optional (Master Rank 4) quest called Poison and Paralysis Pinch.

Affinity Booster

To get the Affinity booster you will need to complete several Optional quests obtained from the Research Base in Monster Hunter World, the last being RRRRRumble in the Waste! The Affinity booster is the last of the three available boosters, and its smoke increases your affinity rating.

A Tingling Taste (6-star)

Stuck in Their Ways (6-star)

A Sore Site (7-star)

RRRRRumble in the Waste! (7-star)

The Affinity Booster + is unlocked by completing a 6-star Optional (unlocks at Master Rank 175) quest called The Storm Brings the Unexpected.

Mantles are arguably the most versatile pieces of equipment you have in Monster Hunter World. There is a mantle for just about every style of play. As your strategies change depending on a monster’s weaknesses, so will your mantle, which is why it’s ideal to collect them all.

With your mantle collection complete, take some time to look over our Monster Hunter: World guide for more insight into the various collectible items in this massive game.