Monster Hunter World update version 11.50.00 patch notes Check out what's coming to the PC version of Monster hunter world with the 11.50.00 update.

Update version 11.50.00 of Monster Hunter World has arrived on PC for those that own Iceborne, and it’s bringing a laundry list of changes to the game, including new monsters, gear, and quite a few quality-of-life updates. Please take a look.

Update 11.50.00 patch notes

The patch notes are broken up into sections to help players find the information they're looking for. If they want to browse the original source, head to the Monster Hunter World website.

Main changes and additions

New monster added

Cutscene that unlocks the Volcanic Region in the Guiding Lands added

Weapon augmentation and custom upgrades expanded

New weapon trees, armor, and skills added

You can now make your room public to other players.

You can change these settings from the start menu and selecting Communication, then Your Room, or by speaking to the Housekeeper in your room and selecting Room.

Room-exclusive chat tab added

Music player for changing the music in your room added

New interactable decor added to your room in Seliana

New rewards added for the Tailraider Safari when they explore the Guiding Lands

Forgeable layered armor lineup added

Monster spawn rates in the Guiding Lands adjusted

Monsters that are lured out in the Guiding Lands will automatically be tracked by the scoutflies

Target monster in the Guiding Lands will now appear in the log

When a monster is lured out in the Guiding Lands, monsters already present will not leave as easily

Kinsects can now be added to the wishlist

Setting for your Seliana room's privacy added to the Gathering Hub's welcome message

Decoration list order has been updated in accordance with their skills.

This change affects the following locations:Item Box > Sell Items > Decorations tab

Item Box > Set Decorations > Current Equipment/Equipment Box

Fixed an issue where supply items would not be returned when calling a loadout that contained empty spaces.(Supply items that exceed the space limit will be discarded.)

For some pages in the monster field guide, rare carved materials are now listed according to priority.(The materials and chances of obtaining them have not changed.)

Bug fixes and balancing

Fixed an issue where the Affinity Sliding skill would activate while inside the hot spring found in Seliana's Gathering Hub.

Fixed an issue where the Felynes helping in the Steamworks would jump with improper timing.

Fixed an issue with Long Sword's Uragaan Mod, where Tempered Blastscale was listed as an upgrade material instead of Tempered Scute. Fixed an issue where special tracks would not drop from Scarred Yian Garuga in the Guiding Lands.

Fixed an issue where if the quest poster paralyzes or stuns a monster, and then abandons the quest, and other hunters built up mount attack damage, if the quest info screen is opened the moment the monster exits its binded status, the monster would enter a mounted status and would be incapacitated.

Fixed an issue with Barioth's landing point when the monster would jump off from a wall.

Fixed an issue where the quest would not be complete if the Dragonrazer hits Velkhana while it's in the air.

Fixed an issue where Velkhana would not move its gaze/body to the player's direction.

Fixed an issue where Fulgurbugs could be obtained from Zinogre in Arena quests.

Adjusted invasion rates for Savage Deviljho in quests that it has a chance of appearing in.

Fixed an issue where players in base camps would be hit by Lunastra's hellflare attack.

Fixed an issue where Azure Rathalos would get stuck on the outer edges of pathways when in the Ancient Forest.

Fixed an issue where, under specific conditions, Kushala Daora's head could not be broken.

Fixed an issue where Glavenus would not get caught in traps set by the player.

Fixed an issue where, when the Gunlance doesn't have Wyrmstake Shot loaded, a Jumping Reload Smash wouldn't be performed when using a Lunging Upthrust to scale a wall.

Fixed an issue where weapons would display unnaturally when attempting to attack after a Temporal Mantle evade, after performing the Charge Blade's Amped Element Discharge.

Fixed an issue where the Frostcraft's gauge would be consumed but the effect would not trigger on the additional hits from the Long Sword's Spirit Helm Breaker and Hunting Horn's Performance attacks.

The clutch claw can now perform claw attacks after grappling onto a monster while mounted.

Fixed an issue where the hitbox for the clutch claw's Wyvernheart would disappear if the player sank into the ground while grappled onto a monster. It has been fixed so now it has an attack hitbox.

Grapple point priority have been adjusted, so it's easier to grapple onto the locations that the clutch claw hits.

Fixed an issue where the Heavy Bowgun's Wyvernsnipe and the Light Bowgun's Wyvernblast Counter would be obstructed by Velkhana's ice wall when on top of it.

Fixed an issue where players sliding due to Velkhana's frost would only happen on the host's side. It will now occur on the guest side as well.

Fixed an issue where the hunting horn couldn't perform melodies directly stocked from echo attacks.

Fixed an issue where while using the hammer, a hunter would perform a flinch shot immediately after grappling onto a monster, regardless if the player could control the hunter.

Fixed an issue that caused irregular behavior when the heavy bowgun's special scope was used while the Mind's Eye/Ballistics skill was equipped.

Fixed an issue where the hunter would perform an animation inappropriate to the item obtained when mining from mining outcroppings.

Fixed an issue where the Tailraider Signal's position wouldn't be saved when calling up an item loadout.

Fixed an issue where daily skills would change when a voucher or gourmet voucher is used.

Overall movement routes for Raider Ride have been tweaked as they would be trapped in certain areas of locales.

Fixed an issue where Palicoes would move to incorrect places.

Fixed an issue where a Palico's weapon would activate with positive affinity, despite the weapon itself having negative affinity.

Fixed an issue where "Returning to Base" would be displayed when traveling to the Hoarfrost Reach via the World Map, while on an expedition.

Fixed an issue where only the regular size of certain fish could be caught.

Fixed an issue where certain endemic life would not have their size fluctuation behave properly.

Fixed an issue where the appearance rate of Molys would greatly increase when the Felyne Zoomaster skill was activated.

Fixed an issue with the "The Leaf Boat" observation request's "Riding on a leaf" condition, where the request would not be considered complete in certain situations.

Fixed an issue where unnecessary effects would appear in certain areas of the Guiding Lands

Fixed an issue that occurred in the Guiding Lands where, while fighting a monster that has been lured out, if another monster that was originally in the locale appears, the focus camera or target camera would suddenly change targets.

Fixed an issue where if the scoutfly level is at level 3 and a monster is near death, the icon would not display correctly on the map.

Fixed an issue where if graphic settings were set to Prioritize Resolution, the effective range for taking pictures with the Surveyor Set would become smaller.

Adjusted the brightness of the screen when flash pods and Flashflies are used

Other minute balance tweaks and minor bugs have been fixed.

Steam only updates

Framerate display options have been increased to include: 30, 60, 90, 120, 144, 165, 240, and No Limit.

Added two options for mouse and keyboard controls: "Aim Cancellation (Melee)" and "Aim Cancellation (Ranged)". These options determine whether or not entering item selection mode will cancel aiming mode.

Changed the way camera control priorities work for mouse and keyboard controls. Previously, even when playing with mouse and keyboard, the game would prioritize gamepad shortcut controls when opening item selection mode with any "Item

Control Settings" option other than "Type 3". Now, as long you don't click the middle mouse button to open up the gamepad shortcuts, the game will continue to prioritize camera controls.

Fixed an issue where temporary files were saved to the wrong location when taking in-game screenshots while the Steam Cloud is active.

Please note that this issue has no effect on game progression, but if the folder "_TempPhoto" has been created in the root folder of the drive where you have the application installed, it may be safely deleted. Once the patch has been applied, future files will be saved to the same folder as save data.

Fixed an issue where the game would crash when using multiple GPUs (including embedded GPUs) to display separate screen outputs and then going to the "Display Output Settings" options to change the display outputs.

Fixed an issue where the game would sometimes crash when changing from full screen mode to windowed mode when playing with CPUs with high core counts and low clock rates.

Fixed multiple issues related to attempting to close the game by clicking the "X" button after right-clicking on the thumbnail in the PC taskbar, such as the window becoming unable to correctly switch between active and inactive, the screen not refreshing properly, or being unable to select the "Quit without saving?" system message.

Fixed an issue where the game screen would not become active after clicking on it after minimizing the game in windowed mode with [Win]+[D] and then pressing [Win]+[D] again to restore the window.

Fixed an issue where the lance's backwards Guard Dash would not work properly with mouse and keyboard controls when using "Type 2" for the "Direction Control Type" option.

Fixed an issue where you could not open the "Preparing for Departure" window after posting or joining a quest, if you have assigned the "Crouch / Dodge" command to a mouse button when playing with mouse and keyboard.

Fixed an issue with the camera that would occur when opening item selection mode when playing with mouse and keyboard and the "Item Control Settings" option was set to "Type 3".

Fixed an issue where the game would apply incorrect horizontal camera corrections when playing with mouse and keyboard within Seliana, Astera, the Research Base, or the Gathering Hubs.

Fixed an issue with frame rate drops that would occur when using the mouse to control the camera in View Mode.

Fixed an issue where, when using View Mode or the Surveyor Set, trying to use the mouse wheel to change pages in the chat's Shoutouts or Stickers selection window would also change the camera magnification.

Fixed an issue where the mouse cursor could not move outside the window immediately after having set the "Camera Mouse Controls" option to "Off" when using gamepad controls.

Fixed an issue where, until certain steps had been taken, the mouse cursor could not move outside the window after having set the "Camera Mouse Controls" option to "Off" when using gamepad controls.

Fixed an issue where restarting the game would change the "Focus Camera for Mouse Controls" option from "Type 2" to "Type 1".

Fixed an issue where mouse sensitivity would be set to 0 after converting save data when updating to Ver. 10.12.00 from a game version older than the September 20, 2018 update which fixed mouse control issues.

Fixed an issue where the following keyboard menu controls would not activate correctly when assigned to mouse buttons. Select Menu Item / Increase Value Select Menu Item / Decrease Value Select Menu Item (Left) Select Menu Item (Right) Page/Tab Left Page/Tab Right Tab Status or Category Left Tab Status or Category Right Push-to-Talk

Fixed multiple bugs where the "Type 1" button icon would display even when the "Gamepad Button Icon Selection" option was set to"Type 2" or "Type 3".

Fixed an issue where the shortcut display for a Shoutout registered with a 2-byte character would display as "*" when using an alphabetic display language, such as English.

Fixed an issue where certain inputs would cause the Palico's direction to change unintentionally in the Manage Palico screen.

Fixed some issues related to the camera getting stuck within elements of the Traditional Room decor when the "Aspect Ratio" option was set to "Ultrawide (21:9)".

Fixed an issue where the skill name "Slinger Capacity" would not display when playing in English.

Fixed an issue where the "Chrome Halberd III" gunlance incorrectly displayed the description for the "Blackwing Gunlance" weapons.

Fixed an issue where the "Striped Dragonga+" and "Tigrex Horn" hunting horns incorrectly displayed the name "Regal Flute" in their descriptions.

Added font size scaling to the text display for keyboard shortcuts, so that gestures or items with long names don't have their text cut off at the end.

Fixed an issue where the quest BGM would not play for guests joining partway through a Kulve Taroth Siege quest ("The Fury of El Dorado").

Fixed an issue where the icon for "Monster Hunter: World" would not display correctly in the PC taskbar.

Other minute balance tweaks and minor bugs have been fixed.

