Monster Hunter World 2nd anniversary Grand Appreciation Fest now live It's the second year of Monster Hunter World going strong with Iceborne, and Capcom is giving back to the fans with a fantastic celebratory event running now into February.

It’s kind of amazing to think that Monster Hunter World has already been out for two years (sorry PC players, but welcome to the party!). After all, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne breathed a bountiful dragon breath of new content and life into the game with its nearly full length game of additional content. Now, on the second anniversary of Monster Hunter World’s original launch, players on all platforms are invited to take part in the Grand Appreciation Fest, which offers special layered armor, event quests, new gear, and goodies for both you and your Palico.

Capcom announced the Monster Hunter World second anniversary and Grand Appreciation Fest on January 23, 2020 via the Capcom-Unity blog. Starting on January 24, 2020 and lasting through February 13, 2020, players will see beautifully themed Gathering Hubs in both Astera and Seliana (the Iceborne Gathering Hub). Players will be able to take part in Hunter Gala layered armor sets and Palico Felyne Star layered sets to show off their festive sides in this starry parade. You’ll also get festival-themed fireworks that can be shot off during the hunt.

By logging in daily during the Grand Appreciation Fest, you can collect Gratitude Tickets that can be used to craft the Astral Armor seen here.

In addition to the layered sets, there’s also special sets to be crafted with Gratitude Tickets. Gratitude Tickets are collected by logging in daily during the Grand Appreciation Fest event. With them you can craft special armors like the Astral Armor shown above, as well as the Felyne Space set for your Palico and Sky Blue Silverwisp pendant to attach to your weapon. There are also VIP Gratitude Tickets which are rare drops in Low and High Rank Hunter missions and can help you craft a layered armor set of the Astral Armor, as well as a multicolored Silverwisp pendant and décor for your room. By crafting the regular Astral Armor, you can boost your chances of getting VIP Gratitude Tickets.

You have until February 13 to get in on the Grand Appreciation Fest, so be sure to dig in and get your party on while you can. Need help with your new layered armor sets? Be sure to check out our Monster Hunter World: Iceborne tips to learn more, and check out our walkthrough and guide hub to check for all of your Monster Hunter World: Iceborne guide needs.