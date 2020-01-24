Apex Legends Season 4: Assimilation introduces new character Forge & more The fourth season of Apex Legends has been revealed, featuring new character Forge, a new weapon, fresh battle pass, and plenty more.

We’re not far off from an all-new season of Apex Legends. And with a new season comes another big update. As has been the case with all previous Seasons, Apex Legends Season 4 - dubbed Assimilation - will feature a new character, new weapon, and much more. Check out the recently revealed legend, Forge, as well as the all-new Sentinel bolt-action sniper rifle.

Apex Legends Season 4: Assimilation character - Forge

At the top of the January 23, 2020 reveals in Apex Legends Season 4 on the Apex Legends website was our first official look at the new playable Legend coming to the game. Forge is packing quite a bit more muscle than most of the cast, not to mention a hefty looking robotic left arm called the Shatter Gauntlet. According to flavor text on Forge, he’s going to be built to “batter his opponents into submission.” and he’s apparently a MMA champion entering into the Apex Games to conquer that world as well. It makes us think he’s going to have some kind of melee abilities going on.

With his brawn, it seems likely that Forge could also get the higher-health perk that Caustic and Gibraltar have been given to compensate for their large hitbox. There wasn’t a full breakdown of his abilities, but given the revealed facts about him, it seems a fair bet that he’d have a boosted health pool and a close-range active, passive, and ultimate kit.

Apex Legends Season 4: Assimilation weapon - Sentinel

Apex Legends’ Assimilation season features the Sentinel sniper rifle as its all-new weapon. It’s a bolt action rifle, but there’s a little more to it than that. Apparently the Sentinel has some sort of charge mechanic that allows its bullets to do further damage. In their video preview of Apex Legends Season 4, the developers mention that players will have some decision making to do when choosing between letting a bullet fly quickly or taking the time to squeeze off a full damage shot.

As such, it seems slightly different from the Charge Rifle, though there’s a possibility this weapon could be changed up quite a bit based on whether it’s a gold weapon like fellow sniper rifle the Kraber or a regular tier sniper rifle with attachments. Perhaps a Turbocharger could make for quicker full-strength shots. We’ll have to wait a little longer to see more.

Apex Legends Season 4: Assimilation battle pass & Ranked

Alongside the new weapon and character, Apex Legends is set to receive a fresh new battle pass for Assimilation, featuring 100 new ranks of unlocks that include character skins, gun skins, charms, player card customizations, and plenty more. That comes alongside changes to Ranked matches. Apex Legends Season 4 will introduce a new Master Rank above Apex Predator which is reserved for the top 500 players in the world on each available platform. Respawn is also introducing soft resets to rank every 6 six weeks of ranked play.

Apex Legends Season 4: Assimilation is set to launch on February 4, 2020. Be sure to get your fill of the fancy Grand Soirée event before then. And don’t forget to be on the lookout for expected nerfs coming to the currently all-powerful G7 Scout.