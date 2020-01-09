Apex Legends Grand Soirée Event shown off in new trailer Respawn's battle royale shooter aims to class up the joint with new modes and cosmetics.

Hot on the heels of a very successful limited-time holiday event, the folks over at Respawn Entertainment are preparing even more new content for the popular shooter Apex Legends. Respawn understands that it simply isn’t enough to win matches against your opponents — you should also look good while doing it. Because of this and the world’s entry into a new decade, Apex Legends players are invited to participate in a new event known as the Grand Soirée. The team also prepared a brand-new trailer in preparation for the party.

What exactly is the Grand Soirée? The official blog post covers the basics:

Limited-Time Mode Arcade

Experience a different limited-time mode every two days, including familiar favorites and new additions

Introduction of Event Prize Track

Complete challenges to rack up Arcade points and earn increasingly prestigious rewards throughout the event

Direct Purchase Event Shop

Featuring exclusive Art Deco-inspired cosmetics and other new additions to the core loot pool

Starting on January 14, 2020, players who participate in the Grand Soirée Arcade Event will see seven limited-time modes, with a new mode rotating every two days. They’ll notice some familiar favorites like Armed and Dangerous and new modes like DUMMIE’s Big Day. Some additional surprise modes are also planned, but are being shrouded in secrecy by Respawn as a surprise to players.

The event also features a prize track akin to what you’d expect from a battle pass, where players earn special points that unlock items and cosmetics specific to the event. Each limited-time mode will have three new challenges worth a total of 1000 points. The system has been tuned so that you don’t need to be there every day, but the eager beavers will also receive a special badge for trying every mode.

Players can also expect a wad of Art Deco-themed skins and cosmetics, many of which will be available directly through the shop during the event should you choose to progress via your debit card instead of raw skill. For more of the latest coverage of Apex Legends, keep your browser parked at Shacknews.