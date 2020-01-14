Resident Evil 3 Remake gets new trailer & Nemesis gets deadly new toys The Nemesis creature was the big star of the new Resident Evil 3 remake trailer as he terrorized Jill with some nasty new weapons.

The Resident Evil 3 remake is set to pick up the success where the wonderful Resident Evil 2 remake left off. We’ll be stepping back into the boots of Jill Valentine and Umbrella mercenary Carlos Olivera in April, but the big (figuratively and literally) star of Resident Evil 3 is Nemesis and Capcom knows it. They’ve put out a new trailer for the Resident Evil 3 remake and this time the spotlight is on the monster, giving us an expanded look at what we’ll need to survive as we roam the ruined streets of Raccoon City again.

The new Resident Evil 3 remake Nemesis Trailer was launched on January 14, 2020 via the PlayStation YouTube channel. It offers a better look at Jill, Carlos, Mikhail, and Nicolai following the rather fast-flowing view we got in the first reveal for Resident Evil 3 remake. As it’s called the “Nemesis Trailer,” we also got a much more expanded look at the titular tyrant of Resident Evil 3. He’s back with all of his bulk, creepy hand worms, and general unstoppable nature. That said, he brought along some new features for the remake. If you thought Nemesis with a rocket launcher was scary, wait till you see him with a flamethrower.

So it seems Nemesis is going to bring along more than just a few new toys and features with him as we try to avoid him in the new Resident Evil 3. It seems pretty clear that Nemesis is going to feature a lot more versatility than even Mr. X had with his ability to move fast and use terrifying weapons like what we saw in the trailer. Resident Evil 3 always had quite a bit more of a heavy duty arsenal than previous games, and that seems to be the same as well as we saw Jill and Carlos kicking things off with a shotgun and assault rifle respectively. Even so, fans know that Nemesis is going to take more than a few bullets, explosives and other ordinance to take down, and to that end, Nemesis and the whole of Resident Evil 3 are looking more intense than ever alongside the packed slate of 2020 video game releases.

What did you think of Nemesis in the new trailer? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below, and stay tuned to Shacknews for further news and information on the upcoming Resident Evil 3 remake.