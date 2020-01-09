Viper Tobi-Kadachi weakness - Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Learn what elements and ailments will put the biggest hurt on the Viper Tobi-Kadachi in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne.

The Viper Tobi-Kadachi is by no means the largest monster you’ll face in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, but it’s still not a friendly beast. Due to its agility and ability to inflict Poison or Noxious Poison, it can wipe a group of Hunters in quick order if folks aren’t prepared. Today, we’ll give you some tips and how to beat the Viper Tobi-Kadachi, as well as talk about the elements and ailments its weakest to.

Viper Tobi-Kadachi weakness

The Viper Tobi-Kadachi is weakest to Thunder. No other element will cause three-star damage, but a few elements and ailments will do two-star damage. View the complete list below:

Elements

Fire: 1

Water: 0

Thunder: 3

Ice: 2

Dragon: 1

Ailments

Poison: 1

Sleep: 2

Paralysis: 1

Blast: 2

Stun: 2

Be sure to bring your best Thunder weapon when hunting this monster. On top of that, consider bringing the Poison Charm 3, which will make you immune to Poison and Noxious Poison, two things this monster is most known for. I also packed the Cleanser Booster since I don’t trust random players to avoid being poisoned themselves, as well as the Vitality Mantle so I could get up close and personal sometimes and not worry too much about taking damage.

Your first fight with the Viper Tobi-Kadachi will start off alone. Once the cut scene plays, head back to base and hit up the quest board. You can join someone else who is hunting the Viper Tobi-Kadachi instead of trying to take it on alone. When the fight does begin, utilize the Clutch Claw to knock the monster over and make it vulnerable to massive damage.

Now that you know the Viper Tobi-Kadachi weakness, be sure to visit our Monster Hunter World strategy guide. We’ve got content for almost everything in the game that you’ll bump in to.