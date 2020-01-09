Twisted Stouthorn - Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Learn more about Twisted Stouthorn, one of the many Master Rank materials available in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne.

Twisted Stouthorn is a new Master Rank material that can be found in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne. Like many of the monster-associated materials, Twisted Stouthorn can only be acquired by breaking specific parts on certain monsters. We’ve done the legwork, and this guide will break down everything you need to know to farm Twisted Stouthorn in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne.

Twisted Stouthorn - Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

If you’re looking to get your hands on Twisted Stouthorn, then you’ll need to be ready for a grind. This rare material can only be obtained by fighting Diablos in the Wildspire Region of the Guiding Lands, and you’re going to find that the chances of it dropping are somewhat slim. It’s one of a few material types that can drop from the Diablos upon breaking its horns.

The best way to increase your chances of getting Twisted Stouthorn is to simply hunt for Diablos—or take on quests to hunt down Diablos in the Guiding Lands. These massive creatures can be rather dangerous, though, especially if you aren’t probably equipped. Thankfully, you can check out our guide on how to kill the Diablos, which should provide some much-needed pointers for the fight.

Some of the Master Rank armors that require Twisted Stouthorn include the Felyne Diablos Helm Alpha +, the Pride Coil Alpha +, Pride Coil Beta +. Diablos Clubs III. You can also check out our guide on how to get more Afflicted Frenzybone, which is another Master Rank material you can acquire in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne.

Now that you now how to get Twisted Stouthorn, you can dive right into the Iceborne content and start working your way up the food chain. There are a ton of new monsters and materials to gather, so make sure you check out our Monster Hunter World strategy guide for a look at all our in-depth content.