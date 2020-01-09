Afflicted Frenzybone - Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Everything you need to know to maximize the grind and get more Afflicted Frenzybone in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne.

Like many of the other items introduced in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, Afflicted Frenzybone can be tough to get your hands on. If you’re having trouble gathering Afflicted Frenzybone, then we can help. This guide we’ll detail everything you need to know to get more Afflicted Frenzybone in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne adds a ton of new materials for players to gather and collect. While some materials like Shara Ishvalda Tenderplate come from breaking specific parts off monsters, others will be found throughout the world. Afflicted Frenzybone falls into the latter category, and you won’t even be able to acquire it until later in the Iceborne campaign.

Before you can start gathering Afflicted Frenzybone, you’re going to need to first make your way to the Guiding Lands - Rotted Region. This region of the DLC can only be accessed after you have beaten the main campaign in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, as it acts as part of Iceborne’s endgame content. Once you do unlock this area, though, you can start exploring and gathering various materials that can only be found within the Guiding Lands.

The Guiding Lands Tundra Region also holds additional materials and monsters for players to hunt down.

To find Afflicted Frenzybone, you’re going to need to focus on leveling up the Rotted Region of the Guiding Lands. More specifically, you’re going to want to level up the Bone Piles in that region, as Afflicted Frenzybone can only be acquired from the Bone Piles in the Rotted Region of the Guiding Lands. As it currently stands, Afflicted Frenzybone is treated as a rarer material once you reach Level 2 for Bone Piles. Once you reach Level 3, though, it becomes a much more common material, making it easier to acquire.

If you’re looking to craft some of the better armor sets available in Iceborne, then leveling up your Bone Piles in the Guiding Lands and getting your hands on rarer materials like Afflicted Frenzybone should definitely be high on your priority list. For more help in the latest DLC, make sure you head back over to our Monster Hunter World strategy guide, where we’ve put together a slew of content to assist you in your hunt.