New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesStar Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and castDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and cast
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Awesome Games Done Quick 2020: Day 2 schedule and runs to watch

It's that time of year again. Awesome Games Done Quick has returned for 2020 and Shacknews is here with Monday's full schedule and runs to check out.
Ozzie Mejia
7

It's that time of year again. Awesome Games Done Quick has returned with another seven full days of speedrunning action. The best speedrunners in the world will be playing through some of the top games of the past and present for a worldwide audience on Twitch while raising money for charity.

Awesome Games Done Quick comes to you from Orlando, FL. This year's event will raise money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. It's also a special year, as Games Done Quick as an organization is celebrating its tenth anniversary. The fun is underway and you can watch Awesome Games Done Quick 2020 right along with Shacknews. We're making sure to check in every day this week with the daily schedule and to spotlight particularly noteworthy runs worth following.

Before hitting the schedule for today, we'd like to send a special Shacknews shoutout to long-time Chatty poster TroZ, who has helpfully jumped into these threads and kept up with the many runs of the week. TroZ has donated some of his own money to the cause and we made sure to clip the moment where his donation was read on the air.

Here's the full schedule for Day 2, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out. Times will give or take a few minutes depending on progress made throughout the day:

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time
6:33 AM The Legend of the Mystical Ninja Low% Race - SNES KLM1187, Teleo1 38:00
7:26 AM ActRaiser Professional! Mode Race - SNES metroidmcfly, sYn 27:00
8:03 AM Battletoads & Double Dragon Any% - SNES colin 26:00
8:39 AM The Great Circus Mystery Starring Mickey & Minnie Any% Normal - SNES KingRhodesTn 25:00
9:14 AM Donkey Kong Country 3 103% - SNES V0oid 2:00:00
11:24 AM Sonic Colours Egg Shuttle - Wii CriticalCyd 55:00
12:39 PM Sonic CD (2011) Tails: Beat the Game - PC Sonikkustar, flying fox, Finalflame 25:00
1:19 PM Sonic 3 & Knuckles Sonic: Beat the game - Genesis Zaxon96, Joeybaby69 43:00
2:12 PM Bonus Game 1 -- -- 1:00:00
3:22 PM Fallout Anthology Anthology (Main Series, Any%) - PC tomatoangus 2:05:00
5:37 PM The Outer Worlds Any% - PC Sharo 25:00
6:12 PM Doom: SIGIL UV-Speed - PC KingDime 17:00
6:39 PM AMID EVIL Any% Out of Bounds - PC Psych0sis 35:00
7:24 PM DOOM (2016) 100% Nightmare - PC ByteMe 2:45:00
10:19 PM Bayonetta 2 Any% 2nd Climax - Switch Kap 1:52:00
12:21 AM Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Any% (No AJS) - PC Reset 4:10:00
4:41 AM Tron: Evolution Any% New File - PC berlindude1 1:26:00
AGDQ 2020 - Donkey Kong Country 3

9:14AM - Donkey Kong Country 3

Donkey Kong Country 3 is definitely the most overlooked chapter in the franchise. Released shortly after the Nintendo 64's release, it was one of the last great titles to release for the aging Super Nintendo. And while the graphics were no longer the revolutionary effort that the original DKC was, the gameplay formula had arguably progressed to its highest point. For those who have never seen Dixie's Double Trouble, this will be a fun run to watch, especially since V0oid will be looking to capture everything. Completionists, rejoice!

AGDQ 2020 - The Outer Worlds

5:37PM - The Outer Worlds

One of the best games released last year, some might be surprised to learn that The Outer Worlds can be completed in under a half hour. Given that the game is filled with brilliant writing, detailed side quests, and a rich storyline, some might wonder how that's possible. So tune in tonight, as we watch Sharo blaze through this game and we'll all learn something together.

AGDQ 2020 - DOOM

6:12PM - The Block from HELL!

HEY YOU! Do you like DOOM? Do you like games like DOOM? Well, if you think you're ready for all the demons that you can handle, AGDQ has a special block for you, starting with Doom: SIGIL and continuing with last week's demon-busting AMID EVIL. The big main event is the 2016 Game of the Year, DOOM, where ByteMe will attempt a full 100% run on Nightmare. If you still haven't had your fill of demons after that, Bayonetta 2 is waiting to wrap up your night.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2020 will take place from now through Saturday, January 11. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to watch all of the action from Twitch.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    January 6, 2020 6:00 AM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Awesome Games Done Quick 2020: Day 2 schedule and runs to watch

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      January 6, 2020 6:02 AM

      Awesome Games Done Quick 2020 is in it's second day and has raised $1,600,000 for Prevent Cancer Foundation. 😎🎮⌛⏩
      AGDQ 2020 is a speedrunning marathon that is taking place from January 5th to 12th, 2019, in Orlando, FL. Speedrunnners will play through over 125 games in seven days while raising funds for Prevent Cancer Foundation. Classic games such as Super Mario World and Ghouls 'n Ghosts, modern games such as Cadence of Hyrule, The Outer Worlds and Untitled Goose Game, and modified games such as Super Metroid Impossible and The Legend of Zelda Randomizer will all be played, so there is something for everyone! This will all be streamed on twitch.tv and at http://gamesdonequick.com .
      You can donate at http://gamesdonequick.com or by making a purchase from one of their affiliated sponsors such as https://theyetee.com/agdq or https://www.fangamer.com/gdq . Additionally, any Twitch channel subs to GamesDoneQuick or bits donations all go to the charity.

      Site: http://gamesdonequick.com https://twitter.com/GamesDoneQuick
      Schedule: https://gamesdonequick.com/schedule
      Donate: https://gamesdonequick.com/donate
      VODs: https://www.reddit.com/r/speedrun/comments/ek9zmz/agdq_vod_thread_2020/ https://gdqvods.com/ Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/gamesdonequick/videos
      Stats: https://gdqstat.us/
      Twitch Channel: https://www.twitch.tv/gamesdonequick

      • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        January 6, 2020 6:03 AM

        Now: The Legend of the Mystical Ninja Low% Race - SNES
        Next: ActRaiser
        Then: Battletoads & Double Dragon
        Soon: The Great Circus Mystery Starring Mickey & Minnie

      • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        January 6, 2020 6:35 AM

        Now: ActRaiser Professional! Mode Race - SNES
        Next: Battletoads & Double Dragon
        Then: The Great Circus Mystery Starring Mickey & Minnie
        Soon: Donkey Kong Country 3

      • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        January 6, 2020 7:22 AM

        Now: Battletoads & Double Dragon Any% - SNES & Block
        Next: The Great Circus Mystery Starring Mickey & Minnie
        Then: Donkey Kong Country 3
        Soon: Sonic Colours

        • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          January 6, 2020 7:34 AM

          It looks like this will be a run with Bimmy Lee.

        • rasputinreborn legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 6, 2020 7:37 AM

          YES. Battletoads Double Dragon is awesome!

      • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        January 6, 2020 7:49 AM

        Do'h!, just realized the amount raised in my post above was off by an order of magnitude! $160,000 was raised when I initially posted, up to $174,000 now.

        • Jadedgg
          reply
          January 6, 2020 8:22 AM

          Saw that initial number and was like holy shit no way shit really popped off when I went to bed last night. 😂

      • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        January 6, 2020 7:57 AM

        Now: The Great Circus Mystery Starring Mickey & Minnie Any% Normal - SNES
        Next: Donkey Kong Country 3
        Then: Sonic Colours
        Soon: Sonic CD (2011)

      • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        January 6, 2020 8:40 AM

        Now: Donkey Kong Country 3 103% - SNES
        Next: Sonic Colours
        Then: Sonic CD (2011)
        Soon: Sonic 3 & Knuckles

      • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        January 6, 2020 10:58 AM

        Now: Sonic Colours Egg Shuttle - Wii SONIC BLOCK
        Next: Sonic CD (2011)
        Then: Sonic 3 & Knuckles
        Soon: Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) (Bonus run)

      • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        January 6, 2020 11:24 AM

        $200,000 raised for Prevent Cancer Foundation

      • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        January 6, 2020 12:09 PM

        Now: Sonic CD (2011) Tails: Beat the Game - PC
        Next: Sonic 3 & Knuckles
        Then: Sonic the Hedgehog (2006)
        Soon: Fallout Anthology

        • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          January 6, 2020 12:33 PM

          This is a 3 way race!

      • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        January 6, 2020 12:58 PM

        Now: Sonic 3 & Knuckles Sonic - Beat the game - Genesis race
        Next: Sonic the Hedgehog (2006)
        Then: Fallout Anthology
        Soon: The Outer Worlds

Hello, Meet Lola