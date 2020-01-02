Animal Crossing: New Horizons trailer shows off Deserted Island Getaway Tom Nook presents players with his newest scheme in an all-new Animal Crossing: New Horizons trailer, also featuring copious amounts of Isabelle.

With 2020 here, there’s a ton of good gaming on the way, one of which is an all-new Animal Crossing coming to the Nintendo Switch. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is coming in March 2020, but Tom Nook can’t wait to put players into tremendous amounts of debt with his latest real estate offer in the newly released New Horizons trailer.

Originally released on December 31, 2019 via the Japanese Nintendo Twitter, the latest trailer for Animal Crossing: New Horizons shows off the player’s new playground and Tom Nook’s new scheme: The Deserted Island Getaway Package. Players will be interacting with a lush tropical island to create their new home life. The island is rich with resources like rivers and fruit trees, and players will be able to chop, build, and farm their way to their ideal island paradise with everything the vast island offers. You can have a look at the latest glimpse into New Horizons below.

Tom Nook gave us a sneak peek of his Deserted Island Getaway Package today. It was SO exciting! 😍 🌴 pic.twitter.com/V6XSJ2eCAd — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) January 2, 2020

This brief look at Animal Crossing: New Horizons builds on top of the multiplayer gameplay trailer we saw back in the Nintendo Direct in September 2019, which fully introduced us to the game’s island environment time for the first time. It’s worth mentioning, the game is also going to offer co-op functionality for up to four players locally on one island and eight players online across multiple islands. New Horizons is also expected to share some collaborative events and items with Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, although the two games won’t directly connect.

Either way, the New Horizons Deserted Island Getaway Trailer offers another lush glimpse of what we can likely look forward to when the game launches. Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be launching on the Nintendo Switch on March 20, 2020. Be sure to check our full list of games coming in 2020 as well and plan your island getaway accordingly!