Rainbow Six: Siege original directors are leaving the dev team Original directors Xavier Marquis and Alexander Remy will be moving to other projects within Ubisoft and leaving Rainbow Six Siege to a new core team under Leroy Athanassoff.

Ubisoft Montreal, the team behind Rainbow Six Siege, got a major shake-up in the organization of its dev team today. Many of the Ubi veterans who formed part of the core team will be moved around within Ubi. That includes the original directors of the game stepping away to pursue other projects while new Game Director Leroy Athanassoff takes the reins.

The reorganization of the Rainbow Six Siege team was announced in a new update video on December 18, 2019 posted on the Ubisoft North America channel. In the video, it was announced that Creative Director Xavier Marquis and Brand Director Alexander Remy would be stepping away from their management roles on Siege to “pursue other interests” within Ubisoft. Many of the original core staff would also be shifted out to make way for a new core development team on Siege, newly lead by Director Leroy Athanasoff.

“This new team has been working for several weeks and counts Siege veterans like Leroy,” Remy explained in the video. “Leroy is about to take the full load of Siege within the weeks to come.”

Marquis pointed out that while he and Remy were integral to the foundation of Siege’s success and launch, the growth of the game and its player base demanded a new team to meet the demand head-on.

“The game is now better and bigger and is not only about our vision,” said Marquis. “The writing goes way beyond what the developers are including, and today, we need to prepare new developers, new people, new teams to be able to embrace that.”

For his part, Athanasoff shared eagerness to rise to the challenge of player demands and expand the Siege universe to meet those needs.

“We need to stop thinking about exclusive features and start implementing inclusive features instead,” Athanassoff said. “What I mean is that we need to deliver content that will impact every player and the whole community.”

It will remain to be seen what exactly this means, but it would seem that with a new team in place, we can expect an interesting new effort and direction set on meeting community expectations in Rainbow Six Siege through 2020 and the game’s fourth year of life, which has continued the dev team's efforts to boost the game with new content like Shifting Tides while handily battling against online toxicity.