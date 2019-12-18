First Post! December 18, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.
These toilets are designed to make you take shorter bathroom breaks at work
BREAKING NEWS: Say goodbye to comfort breaks! New downward-tilting toilets are designed to become unbearable to sit on after five minutes. They say the main benefit is to employees in improved employee productivity. pic.twitter.com/lfDbeXJdCX— Dave Vescio (@DaveVescio) December 17, 2019
Feek this.
Happy NTDOY dividend day!
Happy $NTDOY dividend day! pic.twitter.com/qRXVG0nBBo— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) December 18, 2019
It's that wonderful time of the year when Nintendo returns some cash to shareholders.
Spam catapults Hormel to 5th straight year of record sales
The company started canning their products in 1937, and 2019 was their best revenue year in history. That's a lot of spam.
Apple isn't assembling every new Mac Pro in Texas
Reports that Mac Pros being shipped elsewhere in the world are assembled in China are popping up. One French buyer, posted a picture confirming Donald Trump's worst fears.
