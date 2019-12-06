Watch The Game Awards for a free Warframe Glaxion Vandal Twitch Drop The Game Awards 2019 will have plenty to show us, but Warframe is giving as well with a free Glaxion Vandal for those who tune into the Warframe announcement during the show.

The Game Awards 2019 are right around the corner at this point and everyone is excited to see the new games and announcements that will be shown. Warframe is getting the party hyped early. They’ve confirmed they’ll have an announcement during the Game Awards, and are offering the rare Glaxion Vandal weapon Twitch Drop to players that tune in to watch.

Digital Extremes announced their Game Awards giveaway on the Warframe website on December 6, 2019. The studio confirmed that Warframe will indeed have an all new announcement during The Game Awards, which seems to include something about Kuva Lich hunting if their posts are hinting at anything. Perhaps just as importantly, Warframe announced that those who tune in on Twitch for their announcement during The Game Awards 2019 will be rewarded with a Glaxion Vandal Twitch Drop for free. The rare freeze ray rifle should be a neat incentive for those who don’t have it or want a spare just for watching the show.

We're making a special announcement at @TheGameAwards on Dec. 12!



Tune in and get a free Glaxion Vandal Twitch Drop. https://t.co/vFwyFrMpQt pic.twitter.com/1HxBALLuVL — WARFRAME (@PlayWarframe) December 6, 2019

All you have to do get the Glaxion Vandal is make sure that your Twitch account and Warframe account are linked ahead of the stream. Then, watch any channel on The Game Awards directory on Twitch for 30 minutes consecutively in order to score the Twitch Drop. It is limited to one drop per account.

The Glaxion Vandal is a potent little beast. It has slight stat increases over the standard Glaxion, but where it really shines is in battling groups. It has a special Area-of-Effect stat that will ice down and strip the armor off any foes in close proximity to a primary target.

If you want to get your hands on the Glaxion Vandal, don’t miss out, and be sure to check out our Warframe guides if you need a hand farming up materials for the game or more.