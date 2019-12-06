Final 2019 PlayStation State of Play scheduled for next week PlayStation has announced one last State of Play video conference to cap off 2019 and it's coming to us in just a few days.

2019 is almost done and there’s not much more than can be shoved into this pretty stellar year of gaming. Even so, it won’t stop PlayStation from trying. They’ve announced one more PlayStation State of Play to cap off the year and it’s coming early next week.

PlayStation announced the final 2019 State of Play via their Twitter on December 6, 2019. The last PlayStation State of Play of this year is set to take place on Tuesday, December 10 at 6AM PT / 9AM ET and promises “20+ minutes of news, game reveals, and updates” from PlayStation on their latest upcoming games and perhaps some unannounced projects. It’s worth noting that PlayStation’s State of Play comes just a few days before The Game Awards 2019 on December 13, though it’s difficult to say how much crossover there will be between the two events. This is also PlayStation’s State of Play following their 25th year anniversary, so there’s probably some celebration on that front in store.

2019's final episode of State of Play kicks off Tuesday, December 10 at 6:00am Pacific Time: https://t.co/pKfthQiDvh 20+ minutes of news, game reveals, and updates pic.twitter.com/pAQr7ZTHwL — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 6, 2019

One thing that feels abundantly clear is that it’s time for PlayStation to talk about Ghosts of Tsushima again. It’s been some time since we saw anything about the game and still don’t even have a release date despite the fact that the game was first shown at E3 in 2018. It’s also worth noting that video game news analyst Nibel discovered the video playlist for Ghosts of Tsushima on PlayStation’s YouTube was updated just a couple days ago despite the previous video having been from 2018, which lends credence to a new Tsushima reveal.

People are also speculating that the Resident Evil 3 Remake could make an appearance here. Geoff Keighley made a point recently that there have been zero leaks regarding Game Awards 2019 announcements so far, which seems to say that Resident Evil 3 (and its many leaks) were not on The Game Awards ledger. With that in mind, many are guessing that we might instead learn something more about the Resident Evil 3 Remake on State of Play, though this is possibility is entirely cloudy.

Either way, PlayStation is giving us one more look at new and upcoming PlayStation goodies, so be sure to keep an eye out next Tuesday for the stream! What are you hoping to see?