TopGolf to continue Gears 5 events with Houston tournament As TopGolf continues to grow the presence of its new Esports lounges, they're gearing up for another Gears 5 tournament in their Houston location.

Back in late November, TopGolf hosted a Gears 5 event that brought in the new Call of Duty team, the London Royal Ravens, as special guests. It would seem that TopGolf is aiming to continue to build an esports presence within their franchise. They’re following up at their location in Houston with a Gears 5 4-on-4 squad esports tournament.

TopGolf announced their latest esports event in conjunction with New Belgium Brewing and Voodoo Ranger, who will be sponsoring the event. Set to take place at the TopGolf Houston venue, the Gears 5 tournament will allow teams of four to throw down and determine who is the best of the bunch. The event is open to those of 18 years of age or older and much like the previous event, further attractions will likely be on hand during the event, which is slated to run from 5PM to 11PM CT on December 9.

TopGolf has continued to work to grow its presence on the esports scene with the opening of various esports lounges at many of its locations. Besides hosting a cozy sports bar-like scene dedicated to the latest in gaming competition and viewing, TopGolf is continuing to offer tournaments to capitalize on the growing enthusiasm for competitive gaming across the world.

The inclusion of special guests like the London Royal Ravens, who are slated to compete in the 2020 season of Call of Duty's newly reworked esports league, shows TopGolf is willing to go all in and share what they’ve got with competitors from the every day to the highest caliber. It will be interesting to see how the franchise continues to grow alongside the current love and enthusiasm for competitive gaming.

For more details on the Gears 5 tournament in TopGolf Houston and other esports events from TopGolf, be sure to check out their website.