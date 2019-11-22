London Royal Ravens appear at Topgolf Esports Lounge Gears 5 event You might not readily imagine esports at Topgolf, but a recent Gears 5 event with special guests, the Call of Duty League's London Royal Ravens would suggest otherwise.

As the esports industry continues to grow, so too do the efforts of a lot of traditional entertainment establishments to keep up with and capitalize on it. Topgolf is one of the foremost emerging entertainment centers around and it seems they won’t be left out. Recently the establishment hosted an even at its Charlotte location centered around Gears 5, but the newly established London Royal Ravens were also on hand as special guests.

Hosted on November 20, 2019 and sponsored by HyperX and Voodoo Ranger by New Belgium Brewing, Topgolf invited a short list of players to come out and enjoy its Esports Lounge. The main game on play was the Xbox One exclusive Gears 5, but it didn’t stop the newly refreshed Call of Duty League’s London Royal Ravens from stopping by to take part in the fun. Michael Butterworth, Matthew 'Skrapz' Marshall, Brad 'Wuskin' Marshall, and Dylan Henderson were all on deck to play and enjoy the festivities as they ready for a year of major competition in the 2020 Call of Duty League World Tour.

Check wusk tryna swing a golf club, literal tears 😂 pic.twitter.com/5J5dAsKI3T — London Skrapz (@skrapzg) November 21, 2019

Topgolf itself continues to grow its efforts to take part in the esports gaming space. The Charlotte Topgolf Esports Lounge is one of a few offering full bar and restaurant services, free WiFi, a fire pit, rooftop area, and over 200 TVs dedicated to sharing the latest in competitive gaming. So far Topgolf has planned out the esports lounge treatment at six of its 52 locations, but it will likely continue to grow with the packed 2020 season in esports. If you want to learn more, you can check further details on the Topgolf website.

Meanwhile, Topgolf aren’t the only ones looking at the future in the esports scene. Be sure to read up on the $10 million gaming and esports seed fund the Misfits Gaming Group just set up to aid in esports entrepreneurial efforts and innovation, right here at Shacknews.