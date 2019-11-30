New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - November 30, 2019

It's the end of November 2019 and the end of the week. Check out your Weekend Discussion.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially kick off our weekend of posting. Please take a look.

It's always 8:00 AM somewhere on Earth, except when it's not

Those trains in Mumbai seem dangerous. 

Columbus Blue Jackets trashing talking Penguins with Tetris

Bold move, Cotton. Dank meme, either way.

Good Boy wins things

Thor the Bulldog is a total cutie pie.

It's almost Shackmas!

Hue Hue Hue!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for November 30, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog.
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

