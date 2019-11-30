Weekend Discussion - November 30, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially kick off our weekend of posting. Please take a look.
It's always 8:00 AM somewhere on Earth, except when it's not
Humanity: what 8 a.m. looks like around the world pic.twitter.com/SFBSjplOHh— Scott Galloway (@profgalloway) November 30, 2019
Those trains in Mumbai seem dangerous.
Columbus Blue Jackets trashing talking Penguins with Tetris
how penguins play tetris pic.twitter.com/9SkPRiCv2f— Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) November 30, 2019
Bold move, Cotton. Dank meme, either way.
Good Boy wins things
The BEST boy. Congrats to Thor the Bulldog on winning Best In Show! 🏆 #NationalDogShow pic.twitter.com/bzpa0UIZfN— NBC Entertainment (@nbc) November 28, 2019
Thor the Bulldog is a total cutie pie.
It's almost Shackmas!
I CAN FINALLY POST THIS ☃️🌲🌨 pic.twitter.com/J7McvrZXfe— Markeia McHolidayParty 🌲 (@markeiamccarty) November 29, 2019
Hue Hue Hue!
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for November 30, 2019.
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
