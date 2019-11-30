Weekend Discussion - November 30, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially kick off our weekend of posting. Please take a look.

It's always 8:00 AM somewhere on Earth, except when it's not

Humanity: what 8 a.m. looks like around the world pic.twitter.com/SFBSjplOHh — Scott Galloway (@profgalloway) November 30, 2019

Those trains in Mumbai seem dangerous.

Columbus Blue Jackets trashing talking Penguins with Tetris

how penguins play tetris pic.twitter.com/9SkPRiCv2f — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) November 30, 2019

Bold move, Cotton. Dank meme, either way.

Good Boy wins things

The BEST boy. Congrats to Thor the Bulldog on winning Best In Show! 🏆 #NationalDogShow pic.twitter.com/bzpa0UIZfN — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) November 28, 2019

Thor the Bulldog is a total cutie pie.

It's almost Shackmas!

I CAN FINALLY POST THIS ☃️🌲🌨 pic.twitter.com/J7McvrZXfe — Markeia McHolidayParty 🌲 (@markeiamccarty) November 29, 2019

Hue Hue Hue!

