Demetrious Johnson interview: Being an ambassador for PUBG The MMA star talks with us about videos games and how he came to be involved with PUBG.

Demetrious Johnson is no stranger to those who follow sports and MMA. The Kentucky-born fighting superstar is widely regarded as one of the finest competitors to ever participate in mixed martial arts and has a career record of 34-3-1. Even more impressive, the three losses on his record are by judge's decision, meaning Johnson has never been knocked out by an opponent. An athlete of this pedigree would be a major target for endorsement by any company on Earth, but in the video game world, Johnson has chosen to enter into a partnership with PUBG Corp., the makers of the battle royale hit, PUBG.

During the PUBG Global Championship 2019 in California last week, Johnson was on hand to see the world’s best players compete for one of the biggest prize pools in all of electronic sports. The Shacknews street team was also on-hand for the event and got the opportunity to speak with the MMA legend about how he got partnered with PUBG and his love of video games.

Johnson explains how he had been playing battle royale games dating back to the original DayZ mod created by PlayerUnknown. He says he had heard that PlayerUnknown was working on a dedicated battle royale title and jumped into the action at the first opportunity. Eventually, he was contacted by the team who make the game and was asked to participate in their partner program. Johnson immediately signed on and the rest is history.

The MMA star also went into depth on why PUBG continues to hold his attention and the appeal of its focus on realism versus its contemporaries. Be sure to watch the full interview above to hear Johnson go into some more of his favorite games and who he roots for in the world of electronic sports.

For a ton of coverage on gaming and technology, check out the Shacknews and GamerhubTV YouTube channels. There you'll find exclusive interviews, demos, and event coverage. You'll also find exclusive walkthroughs, gameplay videos, and more. Subscribe to both channels and stay tuned to Shacknews for gaming and tech updates.