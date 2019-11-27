December Xbox Games with Gold features Jurassic World Evolution Welcome, Xbox Live Gold members, to Jurassic World!

The folks at Xbox have one last batch of Games with Gold freebies to give away for the month of December. Those expecting them to go out with a Titanfall-like bang may want to temper their enthusiasm just a tad. There's no blockbuster on the level of Respawn's mech shooter on this list. However, there are a few games to get excited about, including something for fans of the Jurassic Park franchise.

Xbox was so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should offer the Xbox One version of Jurassic World Evolution for free. Lucky for the Xbox Live Gold member, they will, from December 15 through January 15. For the unfamiliar, this is Planet Coaster creators Frontier Developments' take on a dinosaur park simulator. Think of this as the typical "Tycoon" type of game, only with more escaped dinosaurs. Ooh, aah, that's how the game always starts, but later there's going to be running and screaming. While the title implies a greater focus on the Jurassic World era, there's DLC out there, including the latest round that introduces elements of the original Jurassic Park.

The freebies will actually start with indie card battler Insane Robots, which pits over 46 different robots in intense battles. That game will be offered all month, from December 1-31. If that's not enough, Xbox 360 owners can pick up Toy Story 3 from December 1-15 and Castlevania: Lords of Shadow - Mirror of Fate HD from December 16-31. Both of those games can also be played on the Xbox One.

The Xbox website goes into more detail on each of these games. If you're not an Xbox Live Gold member or an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member, Black Friday is a good time to think about becoming one.