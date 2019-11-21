Black Friday 2019 Xbox One deals - consoles, controllers & games

Black Friday is upon us, and that means only one thing: excellent Xbox One deals, sales, and specials. If you’re in the market for a new Xbox One X, a hot deal on a controller, or the latest new release game, let Shacknews guide you to the best savings on the web – and in store.

Xbox One X Black Friday deals 2019

The Xbox One X is the most powerful console currently on the market, making it an appealing purchase during the Black Friday sales. Microsoft's console usually retails for around the $500 mark, making these deals quite appealing. Not only are all these Xbox One X consoles 1TB, they all come with a game. If you're having a tough time choosing what game you want, consider looking at our Gears 5 review and our Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order review.

Xbox One S Black Friday deals 2019

The Xbox One S may not be as powerful as the Xbox One X, but it is still a mighty console capable of outputting HDR visuals. This is the perfect option for those gamers who don't really care about the extra craphical power of the X. While there were 500GB S models, it's far better to opt for the 1TB option. There are, however, two editions of the Xbox One S, the standard one that comes with a blu-ray drive and the All-Digital version. If you have a good internet connection and data limits, the All-Digital version could be good way to save an extra $50.

Xbox One S All-Digital Editions

As mentioned above, the Xbox One S All-Digital version does not have a blu-ray drive. This amounts to a $50 saving, which could be put toward an Xbox One peripheral like an extra controller or a subscription to Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox One S 1TB + Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, and Fortnite - $149 (Walmart)

Xbox One S 1TB + Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, and Fortnite - $150 (Best Buy)

Xbox One S 1TB + Game Pass Ultimate 3-Month - $80 off marked price (Costco)

Xbox One peripheral Black Friday deals 2019

A console by itself isn't very good, especially when kids need to share or you want to play with your partner. To solve this problem, it's worth picking up an extra controller or two during the Black Friday 2019 sales. The other item worth considering is a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. This is like the Netflix for video games, granting players access to 100s of games for a monthly fee.

Xbox One game Black Friday deals 2019

It's been an excellent year for games and Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to pick up a new release title for a low price. It's also worth looking at some games you may have missed over the past year or more. A standout game that every Xbox One owner should have is Rare's Sea of Thieves. We here at Shacknews are rather fond of Sea of Thieves. We'll be sure to update the following list with even more must-have titles that are going on sale!

Walmart Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $38 Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $30 Gears 5 - $30 Forza Horizon 4 - $25 Call of Duty WW2 - $25 Sea of Thieves - $25 Minecraft - $20 Metro Exodus - $20 Devil May Cry 5 - $20 Fallout 4 GOTY - $20 Rainbow Six Siege - $20 Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $15 PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds - $15 Halo 5 - $15



Best Buy Gears 5 - $25 Forza Horizon 4 - $20 Metro Exodus - $20 Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition - $15 Madden NFL 20 - $28 Far Cry New Dawn - $15 Fallout 76 - $10

Target Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $45 Gears 5 - $35 Monster Hunter World: Iceborne - $35 Fallout 76 - $30 Mortal Kombat 11 - $30 Rage 2 - $30 Forza Horizon 4 - $25 Rainbow Six Siege - $15



Be sure to check back with us as we continue to update these Xbox One deals over the course of Black Friday. While you’re here, take a look at our Black Friday 2019 for even more promotions, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC gaming!

