Resident Evil is coming to the Spirit Board in Smash Bros Ultimate It looks like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is getting an influx of Resident Evil characters on the Spirit Board soon.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is getting ever more comfortable with bringing in the characters from its collected universes that wouldn’t be considered “kid friendly.” After all, Solid Snake from Metal Gear Solid and Bayonetta from… Bayonetta have been in the Smash games for years now. A decade ago, Resident Evil in Smash Bros might have sounded preposterous. Now it’s just normal, and it would appear that soon we’ll be able to collect some Resident Evil spirits on the Spirit Board in Smash Ultimate. Maybe it’s a sign of more to come?

According to the Nintendo Versus Twitter account, a limited Spirit Board event is starting on November 29, 2019. Lasting until December 4, players will be able to collect the spirits of Leon Kennedy in his Resident Evil 4 appearance, Jill Valentine in her original Resident Evil look, Chris Redfield in his Resident Evil 6 gear, and Albert Wesker in his Resident Evil 5 threads. It is unknown which characters they will be attached to yet, but Joker (Leon), Snake (Chris), Zero Suit Samus (Jill), and Ganondorf (Wesker) sound pretty applicable.

Conquer the looming fear! For 5 days starting 11/29, Chris, Leon, Wesker, and Jill will appear on the Spirit Board in Super #SmashBrosUltimate! Check it out! pic.twitter.com/fgHSZgyY8m — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) November 27, 2019

The Resident Evil characters coming to the Spirit Board are kind of out of the blue, but Resident Evil has been more popular than usual recently. Resident Evil 2’s remake scored itself a Game of the Year nomination among several others in 2019’s The Game Awards line-up. Moreover, multiplayer Project Resistance is on the way and rumors of a Resident Evil 3 remake coming in 2020 are floating about right now.

It’s also worth noting that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s first DLC season is almost at an end and we still have no idea who the final fighter (Challenger Pack 5) will be. We’ve seen Piranha Plant from Mario, Joker from Persona 5, the Heroes from Dragon Quest, Banjo Kazooie from… you know, and Terry Bogard from King of Fighters and Fatal Fury so far. Could the sudden influx of Resident Evil characters be a sign of things to come?

The first Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass is almost comlete. Resident Evil characters suddenly coming to the Spirit Board is some interesting timing... or it could just be an innocent fun little event.

Maybe not, but it would be cool to have Resident Evil characters get the Dragon Quest Hero treatment. We’re talking about making one zombie-wrecking gunfighter and attaching Chris, Jill, Leon, Claire Redfield, Rebecca Chambers, and Barry Burton to it as skins.

It could also just be that Masahiro Sakurai just thought it would be neat to throw some Resident Evil spirits in the game and that’s that. What do you think? Could we be getting some more Capcom love in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s last DLC of the first season?

[Featured image via Nintendo Versus]