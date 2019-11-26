Apex Legends increases player level cap to 500 Did you hit the Apex Legends level cap a little early? Go back to owning the competition, because the level cap is now at 500.

Apex Legends has been around for almost a year and for those who have been a part of the game since its inception, things might be starting to stagnate a bit. Ten months is more than enough time to hit the Apex Legends level cap, which leaves the conquerors to weep over there being nothing left to conquer. So as an early holiday gift, EA and Respawn are upping the level cap and giving Apex Legends players much more to fight for.

According to the Apex Legends website, the player level cap is taking a drastic jump from 100 to 500. This means greater opportunities to earn more Apex Packs by leveling up, with one pack being awarded every five levels after hitting Level 305. For those who have yet to reach those heights, Apex Packs will be rewarded slightly more frequently. Level 2-20 will award one Apex Pack for every level, while one Apex Pack gets issued out every two levels up to Level 300. Players will still earn 600 Legend Tokens for every level and a Player Level Gun Charm every 100 levels.

The added frequency of Apex Packs for lower levels might draw the attention of those who have already toiled to hit their high level. Fortunately for them, the additional Apex Packs will be given to those players retroactively.

Respawn also realizes that the sudden implementation of 500 levels might come across as intimidating to newcomers, so they're reducing the XP curve that might trip up players after Level 20.

"Under the old system, there was a large increase in XP required at level 26," Apex Legends Director of Product Management Lee Horn said in Tuesday's announcement. "Under the new system, we've reduced the rate at which XP required to level up increases from levels 20 to 58. The net impact of this change is that the XP curve should be softer for new players, meaning they will get more rewards, faster through level 58. Additionally, the total XP required to hit level 100 will be reduced by approximately 5%. Because XP requirements are being reduced, players between levels 20 and 99 may find they are a level higher after this change goes live, if they were close to leveling up. These XP changes will have no effect on players already at level 100. The maximum XP required per level will remain at 18,000 starting at level 58 (26 in the old system) and will remain constant through level 500."

The new Apex Legends progression system is set to take effect next Tuesday, December 3. If you're looking to jump into this free-to-play shooter for the first time, revisit our previous Apex Legends coverage for all the guides you need to get going.