First Post! November 26, 2019

It's time for your First Post! Get in the pool.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

Bidoof

We need more random Bidoof tweets up in here.

Why doesn't Nintendo support competitive Smash with prize pool money?

ZeRo posted a great video explaining the complicated relationship between Nintendo and the competitive Super Smash Bros. community.

Papa John has eaten over 40 pizzas in the last 30 days

Check out the full video interview over at WDRB.

BeardedAxe is not impressed by Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Sounds like our Shacknews review of the game isn't that far off.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for November 26, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog.
What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Hello, Meet Lola