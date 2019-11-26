First Post! November 26, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

Bidoof

Doof — Bidoof (@bidoof_bot) November 26, 2019

We need more random Bidoof tweets up in here.

Why doesn't Nintendo support competitive Smash with prize pool money?

ZeRo posted a great video explaining the complicated relationship between Nintendo and the competitive Super Smash Bros. community.

Papa John has eaten over 40 pizzas in the last 30 days

Check out the full video interview over at WDRB.

The Papa John interview is lovely pic.twitter.com/bpDMDm9t9G — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 26, 2019

BeardedAxe is not impressed by Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Fallen Order is a 6/10 and no one wants to say it. — Joe “We Know Drama” Stasio (@beardedaxe) November 26, 2019

Sounds like our Shacknews review of the game isn't that far off.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for November 26, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.