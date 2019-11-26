First Post! November 26, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.
Bidoof
Doof— Bidoof (@bidoof_bot) November 26, 2019
We need more random Bidoof tweets up in here.
Why doesn't Nintendo support competitive Smash with prize pool money?
ZeRo posted a great video explaining the complicated relationship between Nintendo and the competitive Super Smash Bros. community.
Papa John has eaten over 40 pizzas in the last 30 days
November 26, 2019
Check out the full video interview over at WDRB.
The Papa John interview is lovely pic.twitter.com/bpDMDm9t9G— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 26, 2019
BeardedAxe is not impressed by Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Fallen Order is a 6/10 and no one wants to say it.— Joe “We Know Drama” Stasio (@beardedaxe) November 26, 2019
Sounds like our Shacknews review of the game isn't that far off.
There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for November 26, 2019.
What are you up to today?
