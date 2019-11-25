Evening Reading - November 25, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Getting dumped via a Sugar Ray Cameo video
You gotta watch this video PLEASE pic.twitter.com/GNFf70iDwa— Vincent Bec (@slasherdaysaint) November 24, 2019
Yikes.
Parenting 101
Parent -1 Kid-0 pic.twitter.com/i8nuEehBRr— ✨ 🇳 🇦 🇾 🇰 🇦 ✨ (@81merc) November 23, 2019
This seems like a super effective strategy.
Darude Sandstorm on Boomwhackers!
Kids these days.
Death Stranding Instagram filter lets you cry black tears
「デススト」の「ヒッグス」になりきれる!? インスタグラムのフィルターが登場 https://t.co/z1u06fyqI6 #DEATHSTRANDING #デスストランディング #デススト pic.twitter.com/yeJxj5ljAa— GAME Watch (@game_watch) November 25, 2019
Now you can cry the tears of Kojima after he read Giant Bomb's review.
