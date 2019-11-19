Evening Reading - November 19, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

EverQuest and Pantheon developer Brad McQuaid is dead at age 51

From the EverQuest Teams,



We are devastated to hear of the passing of Brad McQuaid and are eternally grateful for the EverQuest Universe he was instrumental in creating. His effect on all of us is immeasurable & life-changing.



Continue your great quest, Aradune. — EverQuest (@everquest) November 20, 2019

The EverQuest and Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen communities mourn the loss of the veteran MMORPG developer.

Now a video of a bear sitting next to a guy

Pretty neat, but bears are still godless killing machines and they should not be trusted.

This cat video is high quality

That sure is another high quality Internet cat video.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate nominated for GOTY 2019 at The Game Awards

Sakurai deserves all the awards.

Smash Ultimate, a game released in 2018, was nominated for GOTY 2019 over at The Game Awards. It has to do with the calendar and some other magumbo. This is why Shacknews waits towards the end of the year to announce our game of the year. People are also mad that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order wasn't nominated. I personally think Super Mario Maker 2 was robbed.

