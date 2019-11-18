New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Learn how to get your hands on a Gigantamax Pikachu in Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield.
Josh Hawkins
One of the biggest new features in Pokemon Sword and Shield is the ability to get Gigantamax Pokemon. These are special variants of iconic Pokemon like Charizard and others, and it makes those Pokemon much stronger and larger. While you’ll find plenty of Pokemon that you can Gigantamax in Pokemon Sword and Shield, there are a couple of iconic Pokemon you won’t be able to find naturally throughout the game. That’s where we come in. This guide will teach you how to get Gigantamax Pikachu in Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield.

How to get Gigantamax Pikachu

If you want to get your hands on a Gigantamax Pikachu, then you’re going to have to jump through a couple of hoops. Unlike some of the other Gigantamax Pokemon in Sword and Shield, the Pikachus you catch natively won’t be capable of using the Gigantamax technology. Instead, you’re going to need to have played Pokemon: Let’s Go Pikachu! and you’ll need to talk to a special person in the Wild Area just outside of your hometown.

how to get gigantamax pikachu in Pokemon Sword and Shield - map location
Head to the Meet Up Spot to find the NPC that rewards you with Gigantamax Pikachu

Now, to get the Gigantamax Pikachu, you’re going to have to have a Pokemon: Let’s Go Pikachu save file on your Nintendo Switch. If you already have the save file, simply play through Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield until you reach the Wild Area outside of your town. This is one of the first places you explore at the start of your journey, and you can find the person you want to speak to in the Meet Up Spot, which also happens to be right where you get off the train in the Wild Area.

Speak to the man in the corner and you’ll be rewarded with a special Pikachu that is capable of using the Gigantamax technology. Of course, you’ll still need to go through the due process to make that happen, but at least it’s something that will be possible with this particular Pikachu in your party.

How to get gigantamax pikachu
Pikachu and Eevee both get the Gigantamax treatment in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Now that you know how to get Gigantamax Pikachu, head back over to our Pokemon Sword and Shield hub for more guides like our helpful piece on how to get Gigantamax Eevee.

