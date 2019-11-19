First Post! November 19, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.
Half-Life: Alyx announced
Y’all hear the big news? Valve has a twitter account.— Chandana Ekanayake (@Ekanaut) November 19, 2019
Valve is making a Half-Life VR game.
Jeopardy!’s All-Time Top Money Winners To Face Off In Primetime Tourney
The top three contestants in JEOPARDY! history will face off in an epic primetime special event: “JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time,” starting January 7 at 8|7c on ABC. #JeopardyGOAT pic.twitter.com/7PJUi57206— ABC (@ABCNetwork) November 18, 2019
This certainly sounds like this special Jeopardy event could be Alex Trebek's last hurrah on the show.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- World on Fire: The Oral History of Fallout and Fallout 2
- Grounded first-look preview: Ants, man, and the wasps
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order review - Between light and dark
- Half-Life: Alyx VR game is Valve's return to the series
There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for November 19, 2019.
What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
