First Post! November 19, 2019

Half-Life: Alyx announced

Y’all hear the big news? Valve has a twitter account. — Chandana Ekanayake (@Ekanaut) November 19, 2019

Valve is making a Half-Life VR game.

Jeopardy!’s All-Time Top Money Winners To Face Off In Primetime Tourney

The top three contestants in JEOPARDY! history will face off in an epic primetime special event: “JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time,” starting January 7 at 8|7c on ABC. #JeopardyGOAT pic.twitter.com/7PJUi57206 — ABC (@ABCNetwork) November 18, 2019

This certainly sounds like this special Jeopardy event could be Alex Trebek's last hurrah on the show.

