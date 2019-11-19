New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

First Post! November 19, 2019

Good morning, Shacknews. It's time for your First Post!
Asif Khan
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

Half-Life: Alyx announced

Valve is making a Half-Life VR game.

Jeopardy!’s All-Time Top Money Winners To Face Off In Primetime Tourney

This certainly sounds like this special Jeopardy event could be Alex Trebek's last hurrah on the show.

K. K. Good Day

Have a good day, Shackers.

The Best

The Best.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for November 19, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.
Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola