Weekend Discussion - November 16, 2019

"I like fried chicken."

11-year-old Sam just won free Chick-fil-A for a year.



I think we can all relate...



Learn more about the new Cheektowaga location at 11.@WGRZ pic.twitter.com/fL1LbRGNYA — Leanne Stuck (@LeanneStuck) November 14, 2019

This kid deserves to be reposted all weekend.

It was ThomW Day and Grumbeld Week, but now it's mwasher/Delithio/wunderbred weekend!

Happy birthday, folks! You realize you were all probably conceieved on New Year's Eve right? LOL I also went ahead and embedded live footage of mwasher playing Death Stranding.

ZeRo playing with Buffed Kirby online

Gotta love seeing pro Smash players wrecking people with Kirby. The 6.0.0 buffs are real!

Seflie Saturday at Shacknews

My brother is still not sure about this Selfie Saturday trend.

Head over to Milleh's Selfie Saturday Shacknews Chatty thread for all of the Shacker pics you can handle.

Lola is the best dog.

