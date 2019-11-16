Weekend Discussion - November 16, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for our Weekend Discussion. Let's officially kick off the weekend of posting. Please take a look.
"I like fried chicken."
11-year-old Sam just won free Chick-fil-A for a year.— Leanne Stuck (@LeanneStuck) November 14, 2019
I think we can all relate...
Learn more about the new Cheektowaga location at 11.@WGRZ pic.twitter.com/fL1LbRGNYA
This kid deserves to be reposted all weekend.
It was ThomW Day and Grumbeld Week, but now it's mwasher/Delithio/wunderbred weekend!
This ad 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/gzNXkV3zT2— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) November 16, 2019
Happy birthday, folks! You realize you were all probably conceieved on New Year's Eve right? LOL I also went ahead and embedded live footage of mwasher playing Death Stranding.
ZeRo playing with Buffed Kirby online
Gotta love seeing pro Smash players wrecking people with Kirby. The 6.0.0 buffs are real!
Seflie Saturday at Shacknews
Head over to Milleh's Selfie Saturday Shacknews Chatty thread for all of the Shacker pics you can handle.
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for November 9, 2019.
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
