Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Red Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide

Weekend Discussion - November 16, 2019

It's the weekend! Everyone in the pool.
Asif Khan
4

Hey Shacknews, it's time for our Weekend Discussion. Let's officially kick off the weekend of posting. Please take a look.

"I like fried chicken."

This kid deserves to be reposted all weekend.

It was ThomW Day and Grumbeld Week, but now it's mwasher/Delithio/wunderbred weekend!

Happy birthday, folks! You realize you were all probably conceieved on New Year's Eve right? LOL I also went ahead and embedded live footage of mwasher playing Death Stranding.

ZeRo playing with Buffed Kirby online

Gotta love seeing pro Smash players wrecking people with Kirby. The 6.0.0 buffs are real!

Seflie Saturday at Shacknews

My brother is still not sure about this Selfie Saturday trend.

Head over to Milleh's Selfie Saturday Shacknews Chatty thread for all of the Shacker pics you can handle.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for November 9, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

