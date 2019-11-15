Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and cast

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is full of well-known actors. These actors do both roles in Jedi: Fallen Order, voicing the character and doing the motion capture performance. While some are easy enough to guess, the names and faces of other actors might elude you.

There are character spoilers throughout this page, and big spoilers at the end. It is recommended you return to this after you have finished the story. If you care about spoilers, turn back now!

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order acting talent

Cameron Monaghan and Debra Wilson are a couple of the leading actors in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.
  • Cal Kestis – Cameron Monaghan
  • Greez Dritus – Daniel Roebuck
  • Cere Junda – Debra Wilson
  • Trilla Sudri – Elizabeth Grullon
  • Prauf – JB Blanc
  • Taron Malicos – Liam McIntyre
  • Sorc Tormo – Luke Cook
  • The Ninth Sister Inquisitor – Misty Lee
  • Mari Kosan – Sumalee Montano
  • Nightsister Merrin – Tina Ivlev
  • Eno Cordova – Tony Amendola
  • Jaro Tapal – Travis Willingham

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice talent

  • Cal Kestis – Cameron Monaghan
  • Greez Dritus – Daniel Roebuck
  • Cere Junda – Debra Wilson
  • Clone Troopers – Dee Bradley Baker
  • Trilla Suduri – Elizabeth Grullon
  • Saw Gerrera – Forest Whitaker
  • Prauf – JB Blanc
  • Taron Malicos – Liam McIntyre
  • Sorc Tormo – Luke Cook
  • The Ninth Sister Inquisitor – Misty Lee
  • Mari Kosan – Sumalee Montano
  • Nightsister Merrin – Tina Ivlev
  • Eno Cordova – Tony Amendola
  • Jaro Tapal – Travis Willingham
  • BD-1 – Ben Burtt
Your last spoiler warning.
  • Darth Vader – Scott Lawrence

Any actor in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order that did motion capture for their character also record their own voice, according to the end-game credits. It’s worth noting that some characters, like Saw Gerrera and BD-1 weren’t actually mo-capped by their voice actors, which is why there are two separate lists.

It’s certainly great to see a development studio like Respawn Entertainment giving credit to both the actors that voiced a character as well as those that performed motion capture. Now that you know who voiced your favorite character in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, you can get back to enjoying the game! Be sure to check out the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order page for more guides, such as where to find all the stim canisters.

