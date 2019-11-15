Skills and abilities in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Become the ultimate Jedi Master by unlocking all the skills and abilities in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

There are a whole lot of skills and abilities to unlock in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. As you progress through the game, Cal will grow in power, but it’s up to you where Cal grows strongest. While you can eventually unlock all the abilities, there are a few good ones you should aim to unlock as soon as possible.

All skills and abilities

There are a lot of skills and passive abilities to unlock in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

There are 33 skills and abilities to unlock in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. These skills are split into three main areas, Lightsaber, Survival, and Force. As you move through the story completing chapters, more of the skill tree will become available.

To unlock a new skill, find the closest meditation circle and interact with it. Select the skill tree and navigate to the skill you want to unlock. Hold the appropriate button to learn the skill. You will need to have enough skill points to unlock an ability. Skill points are awarded every time you fill the XP bar.

XP is earned by killing enemies and scanning objects with BD-1. Keep in mind that any unspent skill points are dropped when you die, but you can retrieve them provided you can hit the enemy that killed you.

Lightsaber

Skill name Description Points req. Overhead Slash Unlocks a powerful strike that is deadly against weaker enemies 1 Dash Strike Cal dashes forward and attacks his target. Jump while dashing to flip over the target instead. 1 Improved Dash Increase the distance that Cal can travel when using Dash Strike. 1 Leaping Slash Cal can perform another powerful attack after an Overhead Slash 2 Repulse An airborne attack that allows Cal to push away nearby enemies when he lands. 2 Evasive Kick Attacking after a quick evade allows Cal to quickly perform a kick attack. 1 Sprint Strike Attacking out of a sprint allows Cal to perform a special lightsaber attack. 1 Lightsaber Throw Cal throws his lightsaber forward before pulling it back to him, hitting any enemies along the way. 3 Power Throw Increases the range of Cal's lightsaber Throw. 2 Deadly Thrust Waiting longer to press attack after Cal swings his lightsaber allows him to perform a special attack with increased range. 1 Whirlwind Throw Throws the double-bladed lightsaber in an area around Cal. 2 Deadly Combo Waiting longer to press attack after Cal swings his double-bladed lightsaber allows him to perform a continuous string of high-damage attacks. 1 Switch Attack Cal performs a special attack while switching his lightsaber type. 1 Lightsaber Mastery Increase all lightsaber damage 3

Survival

Skill name Description Points req. Survival Skills Cal's maximum Life is increased. 1 Enhanced Survival Skills Cal's maximum Life is increased. 1 Expert Survival Skills Cal's maximum Life is increased. 2 Improved Stims Cal recovers additional Life when using a stim canister from BD-1. 1 Personalized Stims Cal recovers additional Life when using a stim canister from BD-1. 2 Superior Blocking Cal's defenses are improved, allowing him to take less block stamina damage from incoming attacks. 1 Agile Deflection Cal automatically deflects blaster bolts while he is sprinting or wall-running. 1 Precision Evade When performing a Precision Evade, Cal briefly slows enemies and recovers a small amount of Force. 2

Force

Skill name Description Points req. Force Attunement Cal's maximum Force is increased. 1 Greater Force Attunement Cal's maximum Force is increased. 1 Ultimate Force Attunement Cal's maximum Force is increased. 2 Mass Push Holding Push allows Cal to push groups of enemies and stagger large enemies. 1 Howling Push A powerful Push allowing Cal to send groups of enemies flying and knock down large targets. 2 Enhanced Force Recovery Cal regains more Force when he defeats an enemy, and regains some Force when he hits a blocking enemy. 1 Empowered Slow Holding Slow allows Cal to slow his target for a longer duration. 1 Burst Slow Holding Slow allows Cal to slow all targets around him. Increases slowed duration on target enemies. Grasping Pull Holding Pull allows Cal to pull and hold most enemies. Large enemies can be yanked towards Cal. 1 Howling Pull A powerful Pull that yanks groups of enemies toward Cal. 2 The Power of Friendship BD-1's stim canisters complete refill your Force Meter. 3

Best skills to unlock

At the start of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, you will only have access to a few skills. Every time you clear a new tomb, temple, or pass a major milestone in the story, more skills will become available. Because getting skill points can take a while, it’s a good idea to focus on a few key important abilities.

Overhead Slash – This allows you to deal more damage to bosses, helping you get through fights faster

Sprint Strike – Running at a boss is the quickest way to close the gap, and being able to follow-up with an attack is important

Survival Skills – Increasing Cal’s health is always a good idea

Agile Deflection – You’ll be doing a lot of running, so having Cal automatically block blaster shots is handy

Force Attunement – Increasing the amount of Force you can draw from is always a good idea

Mass Push – The Force push ability is a bit weak, this ability allows you to stagger some of the more challenging enemies

Enhanced Force Recovery – This skill allows you to regain Force by simply fighting, which you will be doing a lot of anyway.

These are just some of the early-game skills you might consider unlocking. As you progress into the late-game, you should become more familiar with your favorite abilities, making it easier for you to decide what skill to unlock next.

Now that you know all the skills and abilities in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, you can focus on crafting the ultimate Jedi Master. Take a look at the stim canister guide so you can survive for longer during boss fights. Head over to the Shacknews Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for some more guides and tips!