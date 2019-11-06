Watch Sakurai's first look at Smash Ultimate DLC Fighter Terry Bogard Check out the official Nintendo reveal of Terry Bogard as Sakurai guides us through this new DLC fighter's moves.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate fans rejoice! The Terry Bogard reveal is finally here and Sakurai is ready to give us a full breakdown of this character’s moves and attacks. The show is sure to be jam-packed full of info, so be sure to tune-in to the stream below!

Terry Bogard – Super Smash Bros Ultimate DLC Fighter

Nintendo recently revealed that Smash Ultimate has been obliterating sales, becoming the best-selling fighting video game of all time. This is a huge accomplishment for a series that started way back in 1999 on the Nintendo 64. The small roster of 12 characters has quickly ballooned out to include over 70 well-known icons from all across gaming.

Before Terry Bogard, the biggest wave felt across the gaming community was when Nintendo revealed Banjo & Kazooie as a fighter. This bear and bird duo were originally featured in a game by their own name, Banjo Kazooie, a title by UK video game developer, Rare.

Since the game’s release on Nintendo 64 back in 1998, a lot has changed. Rare is now a Microsoft property and Banjo and Kazooie haven’t been in a game since 2008. But this didn’t stop the two giant companies from working together to bring players this highly-requested champion.

Now that Terry is finally here, it’s time to get into the game and see how he handles. Our own Ozzie Mejia will be sure to have a full breakdown of this fighter’s moveset, so check out the Shacknews Super Smash Bros Ultimate page so you don’t miss this detailed report.