New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideRed Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide
Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Red Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide

First Post! November 4, 2019

It's that time, Shacknews. Get in the pool for your First Post!
Asif Khan
3

Hey Shacknews, it's time for your First Post! Let's officially start our day of posting. Please take a look.

Shacknews raises $66,478 on Extra Life Game Day 2019

Thanks to everyone who contributed their time, money, or eyeballs to our Extra Life efforts. There is still time to do your own Game Day livestream marathon! Join our Shacknews team and do it for the kids!

True love does exist

Find yourself someone who loves you enough to do this at a basketball game.

This house has the best Halloween lights

I am sure their neighbors love them! Thanks to voodooraze for bringing this to my attention with his Shacknews Chatty thread.

Cooler wins a Quake major!

Cooler finally wins again. I will never forget this post-game interview at QuakeCon.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for Novemenber 4, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a picture of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog!
Lola is the best dog!

What are you getting into today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    November 4, 2019 8:45 AM

    Asif Khan posted a new article, First Post! November 4, 2019

    • wunderbred legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 4, 2019 8:47 AM

      First?

    • Entity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      November 4, 2019 10:51 AM

      Do keep this up. Nice little recaps of the day

    • paulatreus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      November 4, 2019 10:51 AM

      Congrats on the Extra Life fundraising! Very cool!

    • fleabug legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 4, 2019 11:31 AM

      Just popping in to say I really like the First Post logo.

    • valcan_s legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      November 4, 2019 11:40 AM

      Love the [ First Post! ] content Brother it adds that special sauce to Shack, keep it up Man \m/ :) \m/

      I am working on My Batch Lighting and feeling super fine today! :)

      We got two big releases tonight:

      Red Dead Redemption 2 (PC)
      Need for Speed: Heat (PC, PS4, Xbox One) * only if you are on Early Access or Origin Access *

      Should be a solid day! I hope all of Shack is going to crush their day today \m/ :) let's get it!

    • spazzium legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      November 4, 2019 12:39 PM

      I read this. I enjoyed it.

    • ejectorpod legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 4, 2019 12:46 PM

      That’s an impressive haul in fundraising, nice work

Hello, Meet Lola