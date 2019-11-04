First Post! November 4, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for your First Post! Let's officially start our day of posting. Please take a look.

Shacknews raises $66,478 on Extra Life Game Day 2019

Thanks to everyone who contributed their time, money, or eyeballs to our Extra Life efforts. There is still time to do your own Game Day livestream marathon! Join our Shacknews team and do it for the kids!

True love does exist

If we can’t do this on a kiss cam in our 60s then I don’t want you pic.twitter.com/49NRuD8nZE — Unusual Videos 🤔 (@unusual_videos_) November 2, 2019

Find yourself someone who loves you enough to do this at a basketball game.

This house has the best Halloween lights

I am sure their neighbors love them! Thanks to voodooraze for bringing this to my attention with his Shacknews Chatty thread.

Cooler wins a Quake major!

Cooller has been winning Quake world championships for over 15 years, he's 33 which is absolutely ancient for an esports pro let alone a FPS player, and now he just won yet another major Quake title, his first in a long road back to the top



Cooller is an esports icon pic.twitter.com/ZvXvl2sCCu — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) November 3, 2019

Cooler finally wins again. I will never forget this post-game interview at QuakeCon.

"#Quake is best and by the way you have nice shoes" -@AntonSingov pic.twitter.com/N3lGrHFkpG — Quake Champions (@Quake) August 26, 2017

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for Novemenber 4, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a picture of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog!

What are you getting into today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.