Latest Diablo 4 rumors suggest a return to the grittiness seen in Diablo 2
New rumors surrounding Diablo 4 could point to a grittier and darker campaign like Diablo 2.
With Blizzcon just hours away, it only makes sense that we'd start to see more rumors about Blizzard's latest projects popping up. This time around the rumors that have made an appearance revolve solely around Diablo 4, a game that many believe Blizzard will announce during this year’s Opening Ceremony.
While we’ve seen some rumors surrounding Diablo 4 in previous months, the latest group of supposed “leaks” come from Reddit user PracticalBrush12, who writes. “Diablo 4 is actually going to look dark, gritty and gross - no more rainbow shiny bullshit this time! Loactions are toned down, infrequently laid with corpses, wasteland, greyish deserts, clut caves surrounded by flesh, rotten crypts, marshes and bogs, plagued cities you name it. They are also seemingly much bigger, maybe even open? Characters now are able to ride horses (possibly other mounts), also there's contextual interaction with environment ? - climbing a wall Lost Ark style. Blood splatters look more like blood and not splashed jam too.”
The post then continues to talk about some additional information on three classes that the Reddit user can confirm, including a Mage, Barbarian, and Druid. While it would definitely be amazing to see Diablo 4 take on more of a gritty look, we do want to clarify that these are just rumors, and the user hasn’t posted any kind of sources in the post to back up what they are speculating about.
However, Reddit user PracticalBrush12 does appear to have a very storied history with sharing “leaks” on Reddit for games like Pokemon Sword and Shield, Ghost Recon, and others. This has led many to believe that the speculation shared in the posts could hold some truths. Of course, we won’t know for sure until something official is announced, so anyone reading through the original post containing the rumors should be wary and take it all with a grain of salt for the time being.
Other things mentioned in the post include the possibility of PVP right from the start, as well as 4-player co-op. The game will still be an ARPG according to the post and will feature a “new diablo” for players to take on. We’ll continue to keep an eye on the rumor, as well as any official announcements coming out of Blizzcon this weekend, so stay tuned for more updates.
Josh Hawkins posted a new article, Latest Diablo 4 rumors suggest a return to the grittiness seen in Diablo 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YcJ_XT3oWtY
Act 3 summary is the best.
I really dislike that Blizzard thought it was funny to respond to complaints about the tone of the game by adding rainbows and unicorns to the game and printing t-shirts. How big of a 'tard do you have to be to respond to complaints from loyal fans by basically saying go fuck yourself. The entire D3 launch was a rolling dumpster fire. The only fuckup I can think of off the top of my head that is worse than the D3 launch was MS and the XBOne. D3 was basically shipped in a state that would normally barely pass as a beta for a Blizzard and the RMAH was a blatant money grab that almost ruined the game. The best thing to come out of the whole episode was Jay Wilson leaving the company. Fuck that loser.
At least Blizzard learned their lesson and hasn't continued fucking up by-the-numbers. Oh, wait. I'm really curious to see if they can manage to pull off an entire BlizzCon without screwing something up. I'm setting rough odds at 50:50. Maybe they can get MS to show them how to fix their little problem.
I got to agree about the auction house stuff... I put 60 hours into the game before I acquired my first legendary ( it was some shitty ring that was 15 levels below the character I was playing at the time..) and I was pretty bummed that I would probably never ever find more legendary gear so off to the auction house I would go to spend pretend money for pretend magic gear that someone else found but I didn't, zero satisfaction as the gamer.
As far as the rainbow level, I thought it was funny and it was full of junk for me to sell so it was a easy way to farm gold at the time. I never played the previous Diablo games so I don't have the context nor was I very plugged into the company so I had no outrage to vent at the time. At least Diablo 3 is still fun enough for me to fire up now and again and kill a few hours here and there.
I'd mainly like to see more randomization to the dungeons, not more of the same handful of repeating large chunks stitched together in slightly different positions. Even when they were random, they still felt fairly static because of that, but I get it's a hurdle to make that work in 3D and still have it look nice, but I'd say gameplay is more important than visual detail there. Some more randomized overworlds again would be nice, too. Replaying a lot of the maps in Diablo 3 in either mode was kind of a drag since the exploration factor was lost and you were just going through the motions.
Going back to deliberate builds and manual stat allocation for min/maxing could be interesting. Respec on the fly was convenient but also ruined the whole rpg character specialization element and the drive for finding specific loot for your build since you could become anything at anytime. I'm not against the ability to respec, but I think it should be rare. Like once every 20 levels when leveling (so you could revert some potentially bad mistakes or get rid of abilities you aren't into), and then at the cap make it cost a lot of gold or something (and progressively increase the every time for that one character). Or maybe just offer a secondary mode like hardcore where you cannot respec at all. They'd have to take a whole different approach to Diablo 3's method of acquiring skills and abilities to make that work, of course. Though I'd hope the way those systems function is different regardless of all that, otherwise it could feel just like Diablo 3 again.
Diablo 4 camera shot and artbook via Reddit.
https://i.redd.it/zasxkkan93w31.jpg
https://imgur.com/gallery/qtZJoNC
