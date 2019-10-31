New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Latest Diablo 4 rumors suggest a return to the grittiness seen in Diablo 2

New rumors surrounding Diablo 4 could point to a grittier and darker campaign like Diablo 2.
Josh Hawkins
26

With Blizzcon just hours away, it only makes sense that we'd start to see more rumors about Blizzard's latest projects popping up. This time around the rumors that have made an appearance revolve solely around Diablo 4, a game that many believe Blizzard will announce during this year’s Opening Ceremony.

While we’ve seen some rumors surrounding Diablo 4 in previous months, the latest group of supposed “leaks” come from Reddit user PracticalBrush12, who writes. “Diablo 4 is actually going to look dark, gritty and gross - no more rainbow shiny bullshit this time! Loactions are toned down, infrequently laid with corpses, wasteland, greyish deserts, clut caves surrounded by flesh, rotten crypts, marshes and bogs, plagued cities you name it. They are also seemingly much bigger, maybe even open? Characters now are able to ride horses (possibly other mounts), also there's contextual interaction with environment ? - climbing a wall Lost Ark style. Blood splatters look more like blood and not splashed jam too.”

Diablo 2 artwork
Diablo 4 is rumored to be darker and grittier, like Diablo 2.

The post then continues to talk about some additional information on three classes that the Reddit user can confirm, including a Mage, Barbarian, and Druid. While it would definitely be amazing to see Diablo 4 take on more of a gritty look, we do want to clarify that these are just rumors, and the user hasn’t posted any kind of sources in the post to back up what they are speculating about.

However, Reddit user PracticalBrush12 does appear to have a very storied history with sharing “leaks” on Reddit for games like Pokemon Sword and Shield, Ghost Recon, and others. This has led many to believe that the speculation shared in the posts could hold some truths. Of course, we won’t know for sure until something official is announced, so anyone reading through the original post containing the rumors should be wary and take it all with a grain of salt for the time being.

Other things mentioned in the post include the possibility of PVP right from the start, as well as 4-player co-op. The game will still be an ARPG according to the post and will feature a “new diablo” for players to take on. We’ll continue to keep an eye on the rumor, as well as any official announcements coming out of Blizzcon this weekend, so stay tuned for more updates.

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and has been exploring the world of video games for as long as he can remember. He enjoys everything from large-scale RPGs to small, bite-size indie gems and everything in between.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    October 31, 2019 4:20 PM

    • thaperfectdrug moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      October 31, 2019 4:27 PM

      i don’t remember a lot of rainbow shiny bullshit in Diablo 3

    • RomSteady legacy 10 years mercury ludicrous
      reply
      October 31, 2019 4:30 PM

      I really dislike that people take an art style forced upon the artists in D1/2 by hardware palette limitations as the "one true style." It really restricts what artists can do to reinvigorate or refresh a franchise.

      • ninjase moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        October 31, 2019 4:34 PM

        It wasn’t just that though; D3 borrowed a lot stylistically from Warcraft in a lot of ways rather than being its own thing

      • capt tripps legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        October 31, 2019 5:26 PM

        I really dislike that Blizzard thought it was funny to respond to complaints about the tone of the game by adding rainbows and unicorns to the game and printing t-shirts. How big of a 'tard do you have to be to respond to complaints from loyal fans by basically saying go fuck yourself. The entire D3 launch was a rolling dumpster fire. The only fuckup I can think of off the top of my head that is worse than the D3 launch was MS and the XBOne. D3 was basically shipped in a state that would normally barely pass as a beta for a Blizzard and the RMAH was a blatant money grab that almost ruined the game. The best thing to come out of the whole episode was Jay Wilson leaving the company. Fuck that loser.

        • mwasher legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          October 31, 2019 5:28 PM

          Man you sure know how to hold a grudge. Sheesh.

          • capt tripps legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
            reply
            October 31, 2019 5:35 PM

            At least Blizzard learned their lesson and hasn't continued fucking up by-the-numbers. Oh, wait. I'm really curious to see if they can manage to pull off an entire BlizzCon without screwing something up. I'm setting rough odds at 50:50. Maybe they can get MS to show them how to fix their little problem.

        • abunch legacy 10 years
          reply
          October 31, 2019 6:27 PM

          Being antagonistic towards idiots that still use the term 'tard is A-OK in my book.

        • MPLStagger
          reply
          October 31, 2019 7:15 PM

          Damn and I thought the Halo PC dorks could hold a grudge

        • ninjase moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          October 31, 2019 9:32 PM

          Fallout 76 held its beer though

        • kingmofo legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          November 1, 2019 7:07 AM

          Completely agree. I don't hold a grudge because Josh Mosquira fixed Jay Wilson's mess. But if it remained in that sad RMAH state with the 'fuck that loser' guy at the helm, I would have called it quits on Diablo and Blizzard in general long ago.

        • Dravenport legacy 10 years
          reply
          November 1, 2019 7:15 AM

          "tard"? really?

          • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            November 1, 2019 7:26 AM

            Don't worry; he only meant it in an insulting and derogatory way.

            • capt tripps legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
              reply
              November 1, 2019 7:49 AM

              If you can find a non-insulting non-derogitory way to interpret "Fuck that loser", you let me know. Otherwise, I'm writing off calling him a retard as something he's earned.

        • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          November 1, 2019 7:25 AM

          You really took all of this quite personally.

          • DM7 legacy 10 years
            reply
            November 1, 2019 7:26 AM

            Jay Wilson assaulted him.

      • abrasion legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        October 31, 2019 5:32 PM

        I never took issue with Diablo 3, I wasn't a fan of D1 or 2 to be fair but I thought 3 looked totally fine (!!!) and I might have agreed if it was ridiculous rainbow stuff, but it wasn't? That was the weird thing, it was "fine" - not over the top, just not heinously dark and grim either.

        • capt tripps legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          October 31, 2019 5:43 PM

          The graphics in D3 were fine. But Whimsyshire was insulting, and nerfing the loot to force people to use the AH was "very bad". Not the best way to treat your fans and customers. Nothing earth shattering, but it sure does burn a lot of good faith.

          • u sir name legacy 10 years
            reply
            October 31, 2019 5:54 PM

            I got to agree about the auction house stuff... I put 60 hours into the game before I acquired my first legendary ( it was some shitty ring that was 15 levels below the character I was playing at the time..) and I was pretty bummed that I would probably never ever find more legendary gear so off to the auction house I would go to spend pretend money for pretend magic gear that someone else found but I didn't, zero satisfaction as the gamer.

            As far as the rainbow level, I thought it was funny and it was full of junk for me to sell so it was a easy way to farm gold at the time. I never played the previous Diablo games so I don't have the context nor was I very plugged into the company so I had no outrage to vent at the time. At least Diablo 3 is still fun enough for me to fire up now and again and kill a few hours here and there.

            • thaperfectdrug moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              October 31, 2019 6:41 PM

              i mean the second game had a secret cow level in it

              • waxthirteen legacy 10 years
                reply
                November 1, 2019 6:59 AM

                How insulting of them to have fun in their serious video games. I am very insulted and still outraged all these years later!

          • theWhite legacy 10 years
            reply
            October 31, 2019 6:30 PM

            some people deserve being insulted.

          • waxthirteen legacy 10 years
            reply
            November 1, 2019 9:37 AM

            How could you take Whimseyshire as anything but playful jabbing at criticism? "Insulting". JFC, man.

          • jdcope legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            November 1, 2019 10:16 AM

            Insulting? lol. My friends and I loved it. It was fun.

      • calusari
        reply
        November 1, 2019 8:19 AM

        every blizzard game since wc3 has looked indistinguishable to the millions of shitty chinese shovelware games that pervade every platform

        anything that gets away from that style would be an improvement

        • gracelessdragon mercury ultra mega
          reply
          November 1, 2019 8:44 AM

          I think you forget they all look that way because they're all copying Blizzard's style to gain players.

        • grifter legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          November 1, 2019 10:13 AM

          that's just because all those shovelware games are literally stealing art assets from blizzard games

      • razlebol legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 1, 2019 8:50 AM

        The art style in Diablo 3 is mobile gaming bad. It didn't age well at all.

    • The Grolar Bear
      reply
      October 31, 2019 5:35 PM

      Yaaahhhh gimme grimdark!!!

    • dextius legacy 10 years
      reply
      October 31, 2019 6:39 PM

      I hope people protest *hard* at blizzcon.

      • nwillard legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 31, 2019 11:12 PM

        Like, regarding the HK stuff?

      • the city legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 1, 2019 9:32 AM

        Same. Such a sad end to an era. Great company ground to shit.

    • mobab legacy 10 years
      reply
      October 31, 2019 7:47 PM

      I really hope they moved back to smaller set pieces.

      • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        November 1, 2019 8:58 AM

        I'd mainly like to see more randomization to the dungeons, not more of the same handful of repeating large chunks stitched together in slightly different positions. Even when they were random, they still felt fairly static because of that, but I get it's a hurdle to make that work in 3D and still have it look nice, but I'd say gameplay is more important than visual detail there. Some more randomized overworlds again would be nice, too. Replaying a lot of the maps in Diablo 3 in either mode was kind of a drag since the exploration factor was lost and you were just going through the motions.

        Going back to deliberate builds and manual stat allocation for min/maxing could be interesting. Respec on the fly was convenient but also ruined the whole rpg character specialization element and the drive for finding specific loot for your build since you could become anything at anytime. I'm not against the ability to respec, but I think it should be rare. Like once every 20 levels when leveling (so you could revert some potentially bad mistakes or get rid of abilities you aren't into), and then at the cap make it cost a lot of gold or something (and progressively increase the every time for that one character). Or maybe just offer a secondary mode like hardcore where you cannot respec at all. They'd have to take a whole different approach to Diablo 3's method of acquiring skills and abilities to make that work, of course. Though I'd hope the way those systems function is different regardless of all that, otherwise it could feel just like Diablo 3 again.

    • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
      reply
      October 31, 2019 7:49 PM

      Fuuuck give me some diablo. Can’t wait for blizzcon tomorrow.

    • -TKF- legacy 10 years
      reply
      October 31, 2019 10:34 PM

      Owned by Chinese

    • Opticom
      reply
      November 1, 2019 9:16 AM

      Diablo 4 camera shot and artbook via Reddit.

      https://i.redd.it/zasxkkan93w31.jpg
      https://imgur.com/gallery/qtZJoNC

      • Opticom
        reply
        November 1, 2019 9:27 AM

        Does like a lot darker, which I like.

      • ThereCanBeOnlyOneCat legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        November 1, 2019 9:31 AM

        How can the artbook already be out?

        • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          November 1, 2019 9:37 AM

          Not out out, looks more like a book of concept and promotional art they'll be selling at the upcoming Blizzcon?

          If it's already printed and bound and leaking out there.

      • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 1, 2019 9:31 AM

        Im hard

      • Downforce legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 1, 2019 9:37 AM

        oh sick the new RMAH is looking good

      • zerog83 legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 1, 2019 10:07 AM

        is that... will people be able to PLAY it!?

        • lefthighkick legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          November 1, 2019 10:15 AM

          I feel like that first screenshot is D2 Remaster, not D4, but we'll see?

      • jdcope legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        November 1, 2019 10:21 AM

        Looks cool. But nobody is complaining about spoilers?

    • jdcope legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 1, 2019 10:14 AM

      My friends and I played a lot of D3 coop, but I really wish you could have more than 4 players.

