BlizzCon Opening Ceremony 2019 time, livestream & how to watch Everything you need to know about the Blizzcon Opening Ceremony for 2019, including the time, where to watch the livestream, and more.

If you’re not able to make it to Blizzcon 2019, but you still want to keep up with all of this year’s festivities and announcements, then have hope. As always, Blizzcon will feature several streams across all of its stages and will include a ton of announcements featured about the company’s largest franchises. In this guide we’ll outline the start time of the Blizzcon 2019 Opening Ceremony, as well as discuss where to watch the livestream so you don’t miss out on any of the action.

Blizzcon Opening Ceremony 2019 time and schedule

Blizzcon 2019 is set to kick off this Friday, November 1, and will continue through the weekend. The Opening Ceremony, however, will pick up at 11 AM PT, and will be simultaneously cast across all of the conference’s stages. This is where Blizzard will outline the company’s plans for the rest of the weekend, as well as make any big new announcements.

A brief look at the schedule for Blizzcon 2019.

Some notable things to keep an eye on throughout Blizzcon weekend include World of Warcraft panels, Heartstone update information, and of course, esports surrounding your favorite Blizzard games. It’s already rumored that we’ll see the announcements of new Diablo titles, as well as Overwatch 2 this year, so Blizzard fans will want to keep a close eye on the event.

How to watch the Blizzcon Opening Ceremony 2019 livestream

If you don’t want to keep up with all of the action and various panels throughout Blizzcon 2019, then tuning into the Opening Ceremony can ensure you get the most important info. To catch the Opening Ceremony, you’ll want to head over to Blizzcon.com, where all of the free livestreams can be watched. This is also where you’ll find any access to streams rewarded to you for purchasing the Virtual Ticket for $49.99.

Head to the watch tab on Blizzcon.com for livestreams, videos, and more.

Alternatively, you can also download the new Blizzcon mobile app, which includes all access to the various livestreams, your Virtual Ticket content, and the full schedule for the conference.

Now that you know how to watch the Blizzcon Opening Ceremony 2019 livestream, as well as what time it starts, be sure to check out the rest of our Blizzard coverage for the latest news and info about new games, announcements, and updates.