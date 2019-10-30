First Post! October 30, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for your First Post! Let's officially start our day of posting. Please take a look.

iOS 13.2 improves camera UI

iOS 13.2 is out, and it has deep fusion but this is clearly the best new feature pic.twitter.com/6HnBAXndhA — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) October 29, 2019

Nice little tweak to how users can toggle their camera settings. I dig it.

Evolve PR with some solid advice for game devs

As I'm prepping my talk slides, I came across this thing I made earlier this year. Still pretty helpful. pic.twitter.com/06gTUEoJO5 — Tom Ohle (@EvolveTom) October 29, 2019

Solid advice from a video game PR veteran.

Still time to vote in the Shacknews Jam: Do it IV Shacknews

Get Off My Beach!!! is one of the entries in this latest Shacknews game jam.

You still have time to cast your votes in the Shacknews game jam. Head over to itch.io to do it for Shacknews.

DJI Mavic Mini announced

DJI just announced the new Mavic Mini. It features 30 minutes of maximum flight time. Head over to DJI's website to find out more.

Lola needs a bath.

