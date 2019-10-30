New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

First Post! October 30, 2019

It's time for a slightly late First Post, Shackers.
Asif Khan
4

Hey Shacknews, it's time for your First Post! Let's officially start our day of posting. Please take a look.

iOS 13.2 improves camera UI

Nice little tweak to how users can toggle their camera settings. I dig it.

Evolve PR with some solid advice for game devs

Solid advice from a video game PR veteran.

Still time to vote in the Shacknews Jam: Do it IV Shacknews

Get Off My Beach!!! is one of the entries in this latest Shacknews game jam.

You still have time to cast your votes in the Shacknews game jam. Head over to itch.io to do it for Shacknews.

DJI Mavic Mini announced

DJI just announced the new Mavic Mini. It features 30 minutes of maximum flight time. Head over to DJI's website to find out more.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

That's your First Post! for October 28, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury for as little as $1/month. It really does help support our website. Here's a picture of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola needs a bath.

What are you up to, Shackers? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

