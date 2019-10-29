Reggie Fils-Aime to be honored with Andrew Yoon Legend Award The former COO and president of Nintendo of America will receive the distinction at a special awards ceremony.

The legendary Reggie Fils-Aime is about to receive an important distinction.

The New York Videogame Critics Circle is set to honor the former President and COO of Nintendo America with its Andrew Yoon Legend Award at the 9th Annual New York Game Awards ceremony coming up on January 21, 2020 at SVA Theatre in Manhattan. This award is handed out to individuals who "exhibit a significant, sustained body of work that shows exceptional achievement and innovation." Other recipients include Richard Garriott, Ralph Baer, and Todd Howard.

"We present Reggie with the organization’s Legend Award as a sign of our continued gratitude and admiration for his positive and lasting impact on the video game industry," said New York Videogame Critics Circle founder and board president Harold Goldberg. "Never before have we seen such a dynamic and captivating, yet approachable executive lead a gaming company and create such change in the industry." Reggie replied in turn.

"I’m humbled and honored to be recognized with this award from an organization that I respect and admire,: said Reggie Fils-Aime. "My passion for the work being done by the members of the New York Videogame Critics Circle inspires me to also give back to the community by participating in the mentoring and educational pursuits the organization does for students in the NYC area." Reggie is a new member of the circle's Board of Directors.

Congratulations to Reggie, and if you'd like to be in attendance when he receives his award, tickets to the 9th Annual New York Game Awards show are up for purchase now, so make sure you don't miss out on them. They're likely to go fast, considering how much everyone loves Reggie, after all.