Death Stranding Launch Trailer revealed by Kojima at Paris Games Week 2019

Hideo Kojima pulled up to one of the last stops on the Death Stranding hype train. The launch trailer is here!
Asif Khan
30

Hideo Kojima took the stage at Paris Games Week 2019 to unveil the Death Stranding Launch Trailer. Please take a look.

Developing...

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

  Shacknews
    October 30, 2019 7:17 AM

    Asif Khan posted a new article, Death Stranding Launch Trailer revealed by Kojima at Paris Games Week 2019

    mwasher
      October 30, 2019 7:18 AM

      this game's gonna be a trip

    cruncht1me
      October 30, 2019 8:54 AM

      No Mans Stranding

    baron calamity
      October 30, 2019 9:04 AM

      What is the word on this game? So many reviewers have been hinting around this game for a couple of weeks. Normally when that happens it might be terrible.

      zolointo
        October 30, 2019 9:04 AM

        Embargo ends on the 1st.

      CyCo_PL
        October 30, 2019 9:14 AM

        Giant Bomb subreddit has been extrapolating a lot out of stuff Jeff and Dan have said during recent podcasts/quicklooks. Specifically Dan saying he should have been easier on RDR2, and that people should just "play the games they like" -- implying that he is comparing RDR2 to Death Stranding and doesn't like DS. Apparently during the Cook Serve Delicious 3 quicklook, something was said like "I'm excited for Kojima to make a game that isn't metal gear" and Dan replied "Well he certainly didn't"

        I think it's all silly speculation but I do think that Dan won't/doesn't like the game. Seems too focused on story and not enough soldier man gun shooty coolguy stuff.

        Conan
          October 30, 2019 9:20 AM

          Dan's a weird guy and I have a hard time pinning down his tastes. Still curious what he thinks, but I'll also be looking for some other takes on it.

          And then buying it regardless because this just seems like a weirdness I need to experience directly.

        baron calamity
          October 30, 2019 9:21 AM

          Dan not liking something doesn't tell me much though. Just two more days.

        Wikus Van De Merwe
          October 30, 2019 9:31 AM

          I'm one of those crazies reading between the lines and I'm hella nervous that Death Stranding is not a good game.

        deathofrats
          October 30, 2019 9:38 AM

          giant beastcast this week should be fun, been looking forward to it all week.

          shirif
            October 30, 2019 9:44 AM

            I'm kind of tired of the beastcast tbf

            deathofrats
              October 30, 2019 9:50 AM

              Well I'm sure the feeling is mutual

              shirif
                October 30, 2019 10:03 AM

                I don't produce no podcast bro

            Wikus Van De Merwe
              October 30, 2019 11:25 AM

              The ones where Abby hosts are great. She has quickly become my preferred host over Vinny.

              Conan
                October 30, 2019 11:30 AM

                Yeah, nothing against Vinny but I have found the few she's done to be more entertaining.

        Perturbation
          October 30, 2019 9:55 AM

          Hmm yeah popped over there and the theory-crafting is a tad over the top. Lots of speculation into why Dan changed his psn name from DieHardman to CheezItPizza or something.

        Evil Benius
          October 30, 2019 10:42 AM

          I don't think story is the issue, the gameplay just does not look fun.

          cruncht1me
            October 30, 2019 11:39 AM

            I wish I knew what the gameplay even is. Seems like this is going to be more like a movie on rails.

            OutlawSundown
              October 30, 2019 12:22 PM

              Yeah as far as gameplay goes what they've shown so far doesn't really seem to give much indication.

              walker270
                October 30, 2019 12:25 PM

                There was a 40 minute stream a while back that showed actual gameplay. Looked very MGS-ish in a way, but you were playing a FedEx dude in a weird but somehow entertaining...?

                idk the game's super weird.

                  reply
                  October 30, 2019 12:52 PM

                  Yeah, seems like huge open world MGS5 with a focus on going from point A to point B, player can choose routes that can be more accommodating for casual players but take longer/less action, harsher terrain routes that require active input from the player to keep from losing balance or dropping packages, or going straight through enemy camps which are likely quickest but also more dangerous.

                  Seems like heavy interaction between players and the environment, paths that are taken by a lot of players will apparently appear more beaten and obvious, things can be marked or deployed for other players to find. Some virtual pet/survival elements based on him wanting to eat/go to the bathroom in the gameplay videos.

                  I think the game is going to alienate core video game players and it will be publicly flogged, making fun of it will become a meme that gets people lots of internet points, Kojima will be regarded as a hack, liar, etc. I can't wait to play it.

                  Borzoi
                    October 30, 2019 1:36 PM

                    You don’t just walk around dropping packages. Over time, you have sleds, trucks, even highways to transport your stuff.

                    It does seem like he’s hoping for a world where if players want to fuck around building bridges and rest stops for other players or even just have motorcycle races etc., there’s room for it, apart from playing through the narrative portion. If that’s fun enough, there’ll be enough of a community.

                    CyCo_PL
                      October 30, 2019 1:42 PM

                      I think the game will have a very dedicated fanbase/community that will likely deal with insults for enjoying the game similar to Fallout 76 players.

                      Borzoi
                        October 30, 2019 1:47 PM

                        I guess we’ll start finding out tomorrow how divisive it will be. I’m the one who kept semi-ironically thinking Sony allowed the PC announcement before the PS4 launch just to calm down a percentage of the haters. :p

                      walker270
                        October 30, 2019 2:02 PM

                        That's gaming in a nutshell, though. Call of Duty and whatever the game-of-the-week is are the only games you're allowed to like.

      rudds
        October 30, 2019 9:47 AM

        Friday. We're recording a short video today.

        It will be... a relief to be able to talk about this game freely.

      abrasion
        reply
        October 30, 2019 2:03 PM

        It's going to be divisive as HELL, it's going to be utterly delicious fuel for people like me, the chaos is going to be wonderful. I'm gonna eat it up.
        (and I'm ... pretty sure I'm gonna win a bet on it (and Kojima) being over rated..... )

        Borzoi
          October 30, 2019 2:34 PM

          We might have to do what developed over Sekiro; one thread for people playing the game and one thread for the haters, haha.

          abrasion
            October 30, 2019 2:47 PM

            I'm convinced the guy is over rated, quirky and interesting but also highly highly over rated. The best thing about death Stranding is that journalists are allowed to now actually speak their mind without engaging the wrath of a million metal gear fans.

            I expect far more honest reviews without that legacy. My prediction is maybe a 70 on metacritic.

            Borzoi
              October 30, 2019 3:00 PM

              70 sounds a tad low, even trying to be realistic about the pent up desire to topple more icons.

              I personally am just hoping for a player thread and a hater thread here, and then I can limit my intake of hot take bullshit.

              If there’s one thing Sekiro solidified for me is my militant attitude that as games are developed more and more as whole experiences you have to manually play and get through to the end, the less respect I have for discussion with low attention span types and dramatists who scrubbed through a YouTube stream. I promise to keep out of those people’s way if they leave me alone and if they still go in for the argument, I am ready to shut their butts down or disdainfully not engage. /wig snatch

              abrasion
                October 30, 2019 3:03 PM

                That seems fair. It makes it harder to find the reviews you like as gaming expands each year and the casual type you speak of is more common.

                Heck as we are many of us here become more casual and interested in simple guided experiences due to lack of time.

                I didn't touch sekiro, only know what I heard, it sounded very very very very very very frustratingly difficult.
                I finished and loved dark souls but you know that was a once off

                Borzoi
                  October 30, 2019 3:12 PM

                  I meshed with the Sekiro combat on a level I never did in any other Souls games, and I’ve been playing highly mobile glass cannon type builds since DS2. The fighting is harder in that the enemies have tons more attacks and the attacks adapt to what you have equipped and what attack style you’re favoring.

                  Nevertheless, I could stop for a week or two and come back with the controls right there in my muscle memory even better than before. It’s a beautiful streamlined intuitive system. Still is hard AF, though, but beautiful. I’m christening a Pro on Death Stranding and will go back to Sekiro afterwards.

                  The only drawback was I didn’t have enough adrenaline to keep playing it night after night, from having some pretty shitty health issues this year. I’m finally starting to feel way better though, so I will be able to handle the intensity.

                  abrasion
                    October 30, 2019 3:21 PM

                    You're such a badass at games, i seriously don't get how you're always pounding out at the most hardcore stuff.

                    You're like roushi but for difficult games.

                    Borzoi
                      October 30, 2019 3:25 PM

                      I’m not a badass. Plenty of folks have better eye hand coordination than I do. But I do love the rush and I have a very high attention span and patience.

                      Borzoi
                        October 30, 2019 3:29 PM

                        I literally couldn’t handle the rush this year with Sekiro. My poor heart rate would jump up terribly. I’ve been working out again, though, so my heart can stand the tweaky shit again, I think!

                      abrasion
                        October 30, 2019 4:10 PM

                        You're up there, especially as this web site ages

            walker270
              reply
              I don't think he's overrated. I think it's more people like that his stuff isn't the same derivative storyline that games have been rehashing for the last 20 years or so.

              Yeah, they're over the top and pretty much nonsense, but they're fun to watch play out.

              ItCameFromTheDesert
                October 30, 2019 3:44 PM

                Exactly this.

                The dude has the history to be able to take risks with gameplay and story. The end result is ultimately something unique and interesting.

                His games might not always be amazing, but they are different, which is cool in an industry dominated by repeating the same garbage over and over again.

                ItCameFromTheDesert
                  October 30, 2019 3:48 PM

                  I also find the negative response to this weird shit pretty strange. I've seen down right hate towards what Death Stranding appears to be, like it's a personal offence or something.

                  I guess most people are just creatures of habit and don't like to be challenged.

    gokart.
      October 30, 2019 9:18 AM

      the longest trailer ever and i still have no idea wtf is going on.

      this is either really bad or really good, but either way /popcorn

      gooblerampling
        October 30, 2019 10:06 AM

        It definitely looks like dream-logic, which when done well (like David Lynch for example) can be great, but done poorly can just be boring nonsense.

    regular_mitch
      October 30, 2019 12:45 PM

      My brain keeps thinking I’m watching a movie trailer.

    ItCameFromTheDesert
      October 30, 2019 12:48 PM

      It's going to be bad, and I'll still buy it

    freshyk
      October 30, 2019 1:04 PM

      That was exhausting to watch. When I thought it was finishing there were another 2 minutes to go! Great editing.

    Schnapple
      October 30, 2019 1:28 PM

      This trailer makes me wonder what it would be like if David Lynch made a video game.

      There would be probably lots of parts where a character stares at you, motionless, for like a minute and you’re not able to move or hit escape or quit or anything.

      Borzoi
        October 30, 2019 1:50 PM

        Transcendental Meditation: The Game

        If you really did need Lynch in a game, there’s always Deadly Premonition in substance and Layers of Fear 2 in style.

        gooblerampling
          October 30, 2019 2:01 PM

          Control definitely has some Lynchian bits.

          Borzoi
            October 30, 2019 2:30 PM

            That makes sense. I’m holding off on that until next year when I build a PC.

    capt tripps
      October 30, 2019 2:27 PM

      If I live to be 75, that video is 0.0000224774666% of my life that I'll never get back.

Hello, Meet Lola