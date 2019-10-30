Death Stranding Launch Trailer revealed by Kojima at Paris Games Week 2019
Hideo Kojima pulled up to one of the last stops on the Death Stranding hype train. The launch trailer is here!
Hideo Kojima took the stage at Paris Games Week 2019 to unveil the Death Stranding Launch Trailer. Please take a look.
Developing...
Giant Bomb subreddit has been extrapolating a lot out of stuff Jeff and Dan have said during recent podcasts/quicklooks. Specifically Dan saying he should have been easier on RDR2, and that people should just "play the games they like" -- implying that he is comparing RDR2 to Death Stranding and doesn't like DS. Apparently during the Cook Serve Delicious 3 quicklook, something was said like "I'm excited for Kojima to make a game that isn't metal gear" and Dan replied "Well he certainly didn't"
I think it's all silly speculation but I do think that Dan won't/doesn't like the game. Seems too focused on story and not enough soldier man gun shooty coolguy stuff.
Yeah, seems like huge open world MGS5 with a focus on going from point A to point B, player can choose routes that can be more accommodating for casual players but take longer/less action, harsher terrain routes that require active input from the player to keep from losing balance or dropping packages, or going straight through enemy camps which are likely quickest but also more dangerous.
Seems like heavy interaction between players and the environment, paths that are taken by a lot of players will apparently appear more beaten and obvious, things can be marked or deployed for other players to find. Some virtual pet/survival elements based on him wanting to eat/go to the bathroom in the gameplay videos.
I think the game is going to alienate core video game players and it will be publicly flogged, making fun of it will become a meme that gets people lots of internet points, Kojima will be regarded as a hack, liar, etc. I can't wait to play it.
You don’t just walk around dropping packages. Over time, you have sleds, trucks, even highways to transport your stuff.
It does seem like he’s hoping for a world where if players want to fuck around building bridges and rest stops for other players or even just have motorcycle races etc., there’s room for it, apart from playing through the narrative portion. If that’s fun enough, there’ll be enough of a community.
I'm convinced the guy is over rated, quirky and interesting but also highly highly over rated. The best thing about death Stranding is that journalists are allowed to now actually speak their mind without engaging the wrath of a million metal gear fans.
I expect far more honest reviews without that legacy. My prediction is maybe a 70 on metacritic.
70 sounds a tad low, even trying to be realistic about the pent up desire to topple more icons.
I personally am just hoping for a player thread and a hater thread here, and then I can limit my intake of hot take bullshit.
If there’s one thing Sekiro solidified for me is my militant attitude that as games are developed more and more as whole experiences you have to manually play and get through to the end, the less respect I have for discussion with low attention span types and dramatists who scrubbed through a YouTube stream. I promise to keep out of those people’s way if they leave me alone and if they still go in for the argument, I am ready to shut their butts down or disdainfully not engage. /wig snatch
That seems fair. It makes it harder to find the reviews you like as gaming expands each year and the casual type you speak of is more common.
Heck as we are many of us here become more casual and interested in simple guided experiences due to lack of time.
I didn't touch sekiro, only know what I heard, it sounded very very very very very very frustratingly difficult.
I finished and loved dark souls but you know that was a once off
I meshed with the Sekiro combat on a level I never did in any other Souls games, and I’ve been playing highly mobile glass cannon type builds since DS2. The fighting is harder in that the enemies have tons more attacks and the attacks adapt to what you have equipped and what attack style you’re favoring.
Nevertheless, I could stop for a week or two and come back with the controls right there in my muscle memory even better than before. It’s a beautiful streamlined intuitive system. Still is hard AF, though, but beautiful. I’m christening a Pro on Death Stranding and will go back to Sekiro afterwards.
The only drawback was I didn’t have enough adrenaline to keep playing it night after night, from having some pretty shitty health issues this year. I’m finally starting to feel way better though, so I will be able to handle the intensity.
Exactly this.
The dude has the history to be able to take risks with gameplay and story. The end result is ultimately something unique and interesting.
His games might not always be amazing, but they are different, which is cool in an industry dominated by repeating the same garbage over and over again.
