Tekken 7 DLC #13 will let you make your own Harada In addition to adding some new Practice Mode features, Tekken 7's DLC #13 is going to add a new costume set allowing players to make their own versions of producer Katsuhiro Harada.

Practice makes perfect, especially when it comes to the intricate one-on-one clashes in Tekken 7. Considered one of the more technical fighting games in the landscape, knowing the frame-by-frame data and which moves can directly counter the opponent's offense is a valuable skill to have in the heat of competition. Bandai Namco is going to offer significant upgrades to the way players practice their Tekken in the upcoming DLC #13 update. But if that's not enough, the publisher has something else really cool to offer. It has some custom outfit pieces that allow players to create their own versions of beloved series producer Katsuhiro Harada.

On Monday, Bandai Namco issued some early details on Tekken 7's next major DLC update. Among the most exciting inclusions are some big improvements to Practice Mode. Players will be able to activate a new feature called Frame Data Display, which displays detailed frame information for the game's various moves, including startup frame information and frame advantage versus other moves. This can be used to not only learn which character moves work in certain situations, but also help players learn to string together effective combos. This updated Practice Mode is expected to be a boon to both the developing Tekken player and the Tekken professional looking to step their game up to the next level.

If you're a Tekken layperson, however, you may be more excited about the upcoming DLC #13's costume set. The publisher describes it as "Bearded Man," which offers a new hairstyle, sunglasses, and a sleek new suit. Long-time Tekken players will put two and two together and see that this is essentially the exact ensemble for producer Katsuhiro Harada. Bandai Namco notes that this outfit can be equipped on any Tekken 7 character, which could lead to some... interesting looks. Everyone is about to become Harada!

Tekken 7's DLC train is expected to continue to roll throughout the next year, as Season 3 continues. Zafina has already joined the roster, while Leroy Smith is set to debut this coming winter. There's currently no word on when Tekken 7's DLC #13 is set to release, but look for it to arrive at some point during the winter months.